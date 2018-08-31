BBC Sport - KS1 Times Tables Mash-up
KS1 Times Tables Mash-up
Newcastle United's mascot Monty Magpie, and Fulham's mascot Billy the Badger are mixing up the times tables with this routine! The mascots have got questions on the 2, 5 and 10 times tables. This is a great way to get Key Stage 1 pupils up, moving, and learning their times tables.
The Brain Booster routines can be performed in a limited space, and encourage learning through curriculum-linked topics.
