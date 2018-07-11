Five ways to remember your times tables

Why learn times tables?

Research suggests that having instant recall of your times tables makes learning fluent multiplication and division a much simpler task. Children who miss out on learning their tables at primary school often struggle to catch up later.

It's never too late to learn though, and it doesn't need to be taxing. We've got five great ideas that will have anyone calculating like a boss for the start of the new school year!

Making it fun

Learning tables may seem like a boring activity, but there are many techniques to make them easier to remember whilst having some fun at the same time.

1. Counting systems

If children can learn to count by one's, two's, five's and 10's they will already have learned the times tables for those numbers without even realising it! That is some motivation to move on to the more tricky tables.

The Super Movers times tables mash-up with Monty Magpie and Billy Badger will give your children the low down on this!

Learn your Times Tables with Monty Magpie and Billy the Badger

2. Gridding

The gridding method helps you to break down a multiplication sum into units such as 100's, 10's and 1's.

You can visualise the problem 3 x 3 by drawing a grid of three squares across and three squares down, which would contain 9 squares, which is the answer! If you add another '3 row' of three squares (making it a 3 by 4 grid) it would contain 12 squares in total, 3 x 4 = 12!

Why not try out another times table mash-up with Wolfie Wolf and Bartley Bluebird?

Join Bartley and Wolfie in a routine combining the 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12 Times Tables!

3. Play bingo

This is a really simple but fun way of practising multiplication. Make a series of cards with a grid of times table answers on them. Each card should be different. Next, one person is the 'caller' who calls out the multiplication problem and the players work out the answer and cross out (or cover with a tile) those numbers on their grid. The first one to cross out their whole table shouts 'house' and is the winner!

Before you give it a go, why not get your children to brush up on their 8 times table with Filbert Fox?

Leicester City mascot Filbert Fox has a routine to help you learn the 8 times table.

4. Finger battle game

This game is just like rock, paper, scissors. Playing against a friend, children both count to three and then hold up some fingers on their hands. The first to multiply the two numbers together and call out the correct answer wins a point, best of five wins the game!

First though, time to brush up on the 6 times table with the help of Manchester United's Fred the Red!

Be a Super Mover and learn the 6 times table with Fred the Red.

5. Dancing

Whichever of these ideas you like best, don't forget that physical activity is not only good for your body, but gives your brain a boost too! Learning one of the Super Movers songs while your children learn their times tables will help them remember and make it a whole lot of fun. What are you waiting for? Here's Mr P with the Mash Up March to get you started!

Learn the Mash Up March with Mr P

There's plenty more what that came from too! If you've got children inspired to get their bodies moving along with their brains and really crack those times tables then check out the rest of the Super Movers Brain Boosters for KS1 and KS2. They'll soon be a times table aces!