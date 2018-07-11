Has Susannah Constantine got Super Moves?

Susannah Constantine has been revealed as the next contestant in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up for 2018. Have you seen her Super Moves in action? Check out her Super Movers routine with Miles Jupp below and get dancing!

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?