KS2 Times Tables Mash-up

Let Cardiff City's mascot Bartley Bluebird and Wolverhampton Wanderers' mascot Wolfie Wolf get your Key Stage 2 class to their feet and testing their knowledge of the times tables. The mascots have got questions on the 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12 times tables.

The Brain Booster routines can be performed in a limited space, and encourage learning through curriculum-linked topics.