Five ways to get active on holiday

It's summertime and whether you are on holiday or having a day out, physical activity can fall by the wayside when you are away from your daily routine. Here are five top tips to get moving without it getting in the way of relaxation and fun!

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?