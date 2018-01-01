Quiz: Can you name the busiest Premier League goalkeepers from last season?

It's been a busy summer for goalkeeper transfers.

Liverpool broke the world record by signing Alisson, Arsenal paid 22m euros for German international Bernd Leno and former England international Rob Green has returned to the Premier League with Chelsea.

But how will these signings compare to last season's stoppers?

Liverpool's Alisson had an impressive season for Italian giants Roma. His super moves meant he made 109 saves and kept 17 clean sheets.

In two minutes, can you name the 10 goalkeepers who registered the most saves last season?

Name last season's 10 busiest Premier League goalkeepers

