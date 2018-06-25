Five ways to get in shape for the new football season

How do you get in shape after your summer break?

It's an important question for Premier League stars as they get ready to kick off a new campaign. But what about the rest of us?

Here's a special Super Movers guide to help you prepare for the season ahead.

1. Warm up

Alex Scott Easy Fun

After spending summer lazing on the beach, you might be keen to start playing football straight away, but hold on, it's important to get warm so you don't pull a muscle. All teams warm up before training - and cool down after. Why not loosen up with Alex Scott?

2. Move from side to side

Tottenham team-mates Son Heung-min, Harry Kane, Davinson Sanchez and Christian Eriksen move from side to side during a warm-up

Now you're warm, you can do some strength exercises to improve your reactions. Premier League stars work on their movement to help them change direction quickly, avoid tackles and get past opponents.

3. Rotate your hips

The Next Step Super Fun

Another good strength exercise is rotating your hips - this improves your flexibility, helps you change direction and helps you get to the ball quickly. You can try this while standing on one leg or while running. Even better, why not try it while dancing with The Next Step?

4. Running

Jamie Vardy, Harry Maguire and the Leicester team run during a warm-up session

Running helps build your stamina and acceleration. Players practise sprinting and long-distance running. Being fast helps strikers like Jamie Vardy score lots of goals and defenders like Harry Maguire prevent goals.

5. Practise your skills

MoTD Easy Fun

Now you've done a good workout, you're ready to play some football. Most teams will practise one-touch passing, two-touch passing, crossing and shooting every day in training. Dodge the defenders and see if you can score past David de Gea with this routine.

