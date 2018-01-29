Quiz: Can exercise make you smarter?

As well as helping to reduce the risk of conditions such as dementia and depression, did you know that a quick burst of exercise can also provide more immediate benefits for the brain?

Research has shown that exercise can lead to improved test scores amongst children due to the immediate benefits in concentration. Have you ever put exercise to the test in helping with your daily tasks? Have a go at the two quizzes below but remember to stop in the middle for a few minutes of physical activity and see how your results compare!

Pre-exercise quiz

Get moving

Now, carry out a burst of physical activity for around five minutes. It should be moderate to vigorous which means your heart should be pumping and you'll find it a bit harder than normal to talk. Take your pick from activities such as skipping, jumping, running on the spot or use the Super Movers routines below and get active with Alex Scott and Les Dennis.

Post-exercise quiz

Feeling energised and refreshed? It's time for the second quiz. Will your scores improve?

Did you see any improvements? With the benefits in memory, now is a great time to learn something new so get ready to master some more Super Mover routines!