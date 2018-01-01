Five workout routines featuring The Next Step

Ready to burn off some energy? Take inspiration from Amy, Henry, Trevor and Isaac from The Next Step through a mix of dance styles and musical genres.

Did you know a burst of physical activity helps reduce stress and provides a boost in memory, mood and concentration? Gather family, friends or just your courage and take on The Next Step challenge!

1. Amy & Henry's routine to Olly Murs' Heart Skips a Beat

Media playback is not supported on this device The Next Step Easy Fun

Amy and Henry challenge the whole family to join them in a routine with an Olly Murs soundtrack. Can you keep up?

2. Amy & Henry teach you a dance routine

Media playback is not supported on this device The Next Step Super Fun

You've done the first challenge and now it's time to step it up with Amy and Henry.

3. Punctuation with Trevor & Isaac

Media playback is not supported on this device Learn about colons, semicolons & dashes.

Next up it's Trevor and Isaac! Who better to teach you about colons, semicolons and dashes than these two? The boys have a fun song and routine to get you writing sentences with perfect punctuation!

4. Handling Money and Giving Change with The Next Step

Media playback is not supported on this device Learn about money.

Let's move onto money! Check Trevor and Isaac out singing about going shopping to make a double chocolate banana cake for a party. Warning: this song might make you hungry for double chocolate banana cake.

5. The Next Step Skip

Media playback is not supported on this device Learn The Next Step Skip

Finally, you've seen Trevor and Isaac's Punctuation routine, are you ready to break it down and learn The Next Step Skip? Check out choreographer Clare's tips on how to perfect the move.

Still going strong? Find even more challenges for the whole family! Or brush up on your times tables with some familiar faces including some from the football world.