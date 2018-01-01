Five things you should be doing during half-time

Settled on the sofa with your snacks for the foreseeable future? You could be in for many hours sat in the same position especially if your favourite team does well! Here's five things you and your friends and family can do to stretch your legs, get active and make the most of those precious fifteen minutes of freedom!

1. Put the kettle on

This might not take much effort but what about what you could be doing whilst you are waiting for the kettle to boil? Squats, lunges, press-ups or even a few yoga stretches can all be done in the time it takes to brew your cuppa.

2. Take on a family challenge

Get everyone moving in the living room with a Super Movers challenge. Do your moves match those of Alex Scott and Gunnersaurus? Or how about Les Dennis, The Vamps, HomeBros or Jamelia? Pick from a mix of dance styles and musical genres. As well as getting your body moving, did you know a burst of physical activity provides a boost in memory, mood and concentration? Perfect for the second-half!

3. Go for a walk or cycle

Fifteen minutes is plenty of time to take a lap of the local area on foot or by bike and it will give you a burst of energy. Even better, it's likely to be pretty quiet!

4. Skip

Did you know that skipping benefits your body in many different ways? It increases balance and flexibility as well as strengthening bones. The average person could burn up to 200 calories in the fifteen minute half-time interval but you might want to build up to it! Another option is to skip as a family by playing Double Dutch.

5. Jog on the spot

Practise your football skills whilst jogging on the spot with this Match of the Day challenge. Can you dodge tackles from top footballers like Dele Alli and Harry Maguire and shoot on target? If you want a different type of adventure, take your pick from dashing through the Blue Planet II oceans with David Attenborough, skating to the other side of the park with Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed or avoiding trouble with Danger Mouse? Marching on the spot is a great way to warm up for a post-match run outdoors!