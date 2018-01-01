Five fun interactive activities to play with children
- From the section Super Movers
Looking for something fun to do which gets the whole family on their feet? Check out these Super Movers Dash challenges. Sprint your way through different adventures alongside Dennis and Gnasher, Danger Mouse and even David Attenborough!
Physical activity is not only good for the body but it also boosts mood and helps you concentrate on whatever task you do next.
1. Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed
Can you run on the spot fast enough to power a skateboard and help Dennis and Gnasher on their quest through the park? You'll need to be able to jump, dodge and duck.
2. Match of the Day
Missing your football fix? Get on the pitch and see if you can dodge a tackle from Dele Alli or score a hat-trick past David de Gea. You'll have to be fast to keep up.
3. Blue Planet II
A fan of Blue Planet II? Explore the oceans with the one and only David Attenborough and see if you can make it safely through the coral reef - watch out for some surprises along the way.
4. Danger Mouse
Danger Mouse and Penfold need your help in their challenge - can you make it to the end without stopping?
5. 4 O'Clock Club
Can you make it to the 4 O'Clock Club disco? Will Chester slow you down? How will you get past Mr Nunn? Take the final challenge.
Check out more routines featuring the shows above or brush up on your Literacy or Numeracy skills. Does your family know all the times tables by heart?