Five fun interactive activities to play with children

Looking for something fun to do which gets the whole family on their feet? Check out these Super Movers Dash challenges. Sprint your way through different adventures alongside Dennis and Gnasher, Danger Mouse and even David Attenborough!

Physical activity is not only good for the body but it also boosts mood and helps you concentrate on whatever task you do next.

1. Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed

Can you run on the spot fast enough to power a skateboard and help Dennis and Gnasher on their quest through the park? You'll need to be able to jump, dodge and duck.

Media playback is not supported on this device Dennis the Menace and Gnasher Super Fun

2. Match of the Day

Missing your football fix? Get on the pitch and see if you can dodge a tackle from Dele Alli or score a hat-trick past David de Gea. You'll have to be fast to keep up.

Media playback is not supported on this device MoTD Easy Fun

3. Blue Planet II

A fan of Blue Planet II? Explore the oceans with the one and only David Attenborough and see if you can make it safely through the coral reef - watch out for some surprises along the way.

Media playback is not supported on this device Blue Planet II Super Fun

4. Danger Mouse

Danger Mouse and Penfold need your help in their challenge - can you make it to the end without stopping?

Media playback is not supported on this device Danger Mouse Super Fun

5. 4 O'Clock Club

Can you make it to the 4 O'Clock Club disco? Will Chester slow you down? How will you get past Mr Nunn? Take the final challenge.

Media playback is not supported on this device 4OCC Easy Fun challenge

Check out more routines featuring the shows above or brush up on your Literacy or Numeracy skills. Does your family know all the times tables by heart?