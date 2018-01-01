Quiz: What's your signature dance move?
Think you can pull off The Next Step Skip? Are you going to pull out The Max and Harvey Shoulder Flick at the next party? Take our quiz to see which dance move is right for you!
Meet Clare, she helped choreograph the Brain Boosters you've been dancing along to in your classrooms and at home.
The Apostrophe Swagger
Get your apostrophe swagger on by following these three steps.
This move is from The Dumping Ground's Sasha and Tyler's Apostrophes video.
Groove it like Granny
The Hip Hop Granny's signature groove is full of energy, just like her.
This move is from The Hip Hop Granny's Position & Direction video.
The Max and Harvey shoulder flick
Can you pull off the shoulder flick?
This move is from Max and Harvey's Relative Clauses video.
The Mascot Mix Up
The football mascots really know how to move, and now you can move just like them!
This move is from the Times Tables videos.
The Worst Witch Wave
Learn this fun routine and move just like The Worst Witch's Mildred Hubble.
This move is from Mildred Hubble's Reading Aloud.
The Next Step Skip
This one's a bit tricky, but you'll get it in no time by following Clare's easy steps.
This move is from Trevor and Isaac's Punctuation video.
Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?