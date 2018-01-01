Seven ways to get children's brains active ahead of Sats week

It's almost test time for Year Six pupils in primary schools across England. Did you know getting children up and moving is a great way for them to get a boost of energy and concentration whilst also reducing stress?

Here are a range of Super Movers song and dance routines covering some of the key areas of Numeracy and Literacy including spelling, punctuation, reading, decimals and percentages so children can get active whilst recapping what they learnt at Key Stage Two! Why not get the whole family joining in?

1. Misspelt Words with John Farnworth

Learn about misspelt words with John Farnworth

Football extraordinaire John Farnworth climbed Mount Everest whilst doing 'keepy uppies'. Now the freestyle footballer is challenging children to get spelling correctly.

2. Addition & Subtraction

Learn about addition and subtraction

The Geordie Pigeon has children covered when it comes to mental maths. Join in and do the funky pigeon dance!

3. Homophones with Johnny and Inel

Homophones with Johnny and Inel

CBBC's Johnny and Inel have the perfect song to help youngsters spot words which sound the same but are spelt differently, for example, 'there', 'their' and 'they're'.

4. Decimals & Fractions with Naomi Wilkinson

Learn about Decimals

"Nomski in the house!" Naomi Wilkinson will get you moving whilst learning all about decimals and fractions.

5. Punctuation with The Next Step

Learn about colons, semicolons & dashes.

The Next Step's Trevor and Isaac will get you up and moving whilst you recap colons, semicolons and dashes. Can you keep up?

6. Rounding Numbers with Laura Bubble

Learn about Rounding Numbers with Laura Bubble

You'll know how to round any number after watching CBBC's Laura Bubble demonstrating this fun routine.

7. Calculate Percentages with The Worst Witch

Learn about Calculations & Percentages with Mildred Hubble

The Worst Witch's Mildred Hubble casts a spell to help children work out percentages and fractions in a simple and fun way.

Super Movers helps children get moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning about Numeracy and Literacy. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not check out more Key Stage Two routines?