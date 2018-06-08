BBC Sport - P4: 4 Times Table with Cyril the Swan

P4: 4 Times Table with Cyril the Swan

Let Cyril the Swan get your class moving and learning the 4 times table with this fun song and movement routine.

This is a great introduction or refresher for students and will give them a short burst of physical activity!

Northern Ireland

