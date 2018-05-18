BBC Sport - KS2 Bullet Points with the Geordie Pigeon
KS2 Bullet Points with the Geordie Pigeon
- From the section Super Movers
Let the Geordie Pigeon explain how to use bullet points with this fun song and movement routine for Key Stage 2 students.
Check out this Bitesize animation and activity on how to use bullet points
More Key Stage 2 Videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired