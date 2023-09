Last updated on .From the section Squash

England's Gear (right) defeated compatriot Harris in 26 minutes

Edmon Lopez and Grace Gear ended the week as champions at the Scottish Squash Open in Inverness.

It was Lopez's second men's title after winning the event back in 2019.

This time the Spaniard prevailed against Englishman Ben Smith, coming from behind to win 3-1 against the second seed.

England's Gear, a previous runner-up in the tournament, overcame compatriot Asia Harris in straight games.