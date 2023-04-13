Last updated on .From the section Squash

Birmingham-born Sarah-Jane Perry has lost her last eight matches against Nouran Gohar

England's Sarah-Jane Perry was knocked out of the British Open after a straight-game quarter-final defeat by Egypt's Nouran Gohar in Birmingham.

Top seed Gohar beat world number eight Perry 11-5 11-4 11-6 in 34 minutes.

Perry, 32, was playing in her sixth consecutive British Open quarter-final, hoping to reach the last four for only the third time.

England's eighth seed Gina Kennedy faces second seed Nour El Sherbini in her last-eight match on Friday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Joelle King beat Egypt's Rowan Elaraby in a five-game thriller, triumphing 11-13 11-5 10-12 11-4 11-5.

In the men's quarter-finals, second seed Ali Farag beat fellow Egyptian Tarek Momen 11-6 7-11 11-8 11-8.