Joel Makin is through to the British National Squash Championships men's final after beating Patrick Rooney in straight sets in Manchester.

Wales' Makin, 27, is second seed in the tournament, and will face Mohamed ElShorbagy or James Willstop in the final after his 11-2, 11-8, 11-6 win.

In the women's semi-final, top seed Emily Whitlock was forced to retire as Jasmine Hutton reached the final.

Hutton will face Lucy Turmel or Lucy Beecroft in Saturday's finale.