Mohamed ElShorbagy spent 50 months at the top of the world rankings between 2014-2021.

Former squash world number one Mohamed ElShorbagy lost in his first final since changing allegiance from Egypt to England as he was beaten by Diego Elias at the Mauritius Open.

ElShorbagy, 31, lost 11-2 11-9 11-8 to the Peru world number five at the RM Club.

The win was Elias' 11th title.

ElShorbagy, one of the most decorated squash players of all time, has lived in England since he was 15 and switched allegiances earlier this week.

The current world number three has won 44 professional titles, putting him joint sixth on the all-time men's winners list.

ElShorbagy is the men's number one seed for the upcoming British National Squash Championships in Manchester between 14-18 June.