Mohamed ElShorbagy wins first game since switching allegiance
Last updated on .From the section Squash
Former squash world number one Mohamed ElShorbagy beat new compatriot James Willstrop at the Mauritius Open on Wednesday.
The 11-8 11-6 11-5 victory was the 31-year-old's first since changing allegiance from Egypt to England.
ElShorbagy, the current world number three, spent 50 months at the top of the world rankings between 2014-2021.
"I think playing James, it was quite fitting to play him in my first match for England," he said.
"James is one of the England greats and it's an honour to be on court with him. I do hope he stays in the game for a few more years so we can play in a team together, so it's definitely an honour."
ElShorbagy is the men's number one seed for the upcoming British National Squash Championships in Manchester between 14-18 June.
Meanwhile, French former world number one Gregory Gaultier lost to Egypt's Mazen Hesham in Mauritius in his last match on the PSA World Tour.
