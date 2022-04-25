European Team Squash: Channel Island sides struggle in Slovenia
Jersey and Guernsey failed to make the top-eight play-offs in the third division of squash's European Team Championships in Slovenia.
Jersey finished 10th overall while Guernsey ended the event in 12th place.
Having lost 3-1 to both Norway and Romania in their pool matches Jersey drew 2-2 with Luxembourg to put them into a play-off for ninth and 10th.
They went on to beat Liechtenstein 3-1 before losing to eventual ninth-placed Gibraltar by the same scoreline.
Guernsey were 4-0 losers to Malta and Croatia in their pool matches before losing 3-1 to Gibraltar.
A 2-2 draw with Liechtenstein ensured their did not finish last, despite a 3-1 loss to Luxembourg in their final match.