Fourth seed Paul Coll had never won a major title before his British Open success

New Zealand's Paul Coll and Egypt's Nour El Sherbini won the men's and women's titles at the British Open.

Coll became the first New Zealander to win the men's title by beating Egypt's top seed Ali Farag 3-1: 6-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-8.

El Sherbini's third British Open title came by beating compatriot Nouran Gohar 3-2: 9-11, 13-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-2.

The British Open, which took place at Hull's Allam Sport Centre, is the sport's oldest tournament.

El Sherbini and Gohar's tussle was the fourth time this season the world's top two had met in a final.

Last month, El Sherbini beat Gohar at the PSA World Championships in Chicago to land her fifth World Championship title.