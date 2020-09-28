Joel Makin has been to the last two Commonwealth Games for Wales and will be aiming for his third in Birmingham 2022

Joel Makin claimed a huge scalp to win his first ever match at the season-ending PSA World Tour Finals.

The British number one defeated reigning World champion Tarek Momen 11-5, 6-11, 11-9 in 51 minutes.

Makin, 25, is only the second Welshman ever to qualify for squash's World Tour Finals after David Evans.

The PSA World Tour Finals feature the world's top eight male and female players at Cairo's Mall of Arabia in Egypt.

Makin was delighted with his start having taken the lead and then resisted a comeback by the Egyptian.

"It was very close, it came down to the last few points but he's the current world champion so it was a good result," seventh seed Makin told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

He told the programme, "David Evans was the last person to get through to the World Finals and that was 20 years ago now so it was a good win for me."

The event was moved from June due to the COVID-19 pandemic with strict protocols in place. All players and event staff have formed an 'event bubble with the venue operating at 50 per cent capacity in terms of spectators.

"There's very little we can do, we're quite restricted," explained Makin.

"We're in a bubble so once we came to the tournament venue you have to isolate until you've produced another negative covid test and then everyone stays within themselves, everyone separated to two metres other than going to play the practice matches, so yeah it's been quite restrictive.

"They are spreading out the crowds amongst themselves but we're set quite far back from the crowds so there's no contact between the players and any of the crowds there."

Seventh seed Makin tops group B after his opening victory with games to come against fifth seed Marwan ElShorbagy of Egypt on Wednesday and New Zealand's Paul Coll, seeded three, on Thursday.

"We're in pools of four," explained the Welshman. "There's two groups of four to make it through to the semi-finals so a win last night really helped that situation. One more win and I should have a good chance of getting through to the semis."

Makin was beaten 3-1 by eventual winner ElShorbagy in the last eight of the Manchester Open earlier this month, the first World Tour event since the coronavirus lockdown.