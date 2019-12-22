World Team Squash Championship final: Egypt beat England

Egypt have now won five World Team Squash Championships

England lost the final of the Men's World Team Squash Championship 2-0 to favourites Egypt in the United States.

The final in Washington DC was the fifth between the two top nations in world squash since 2005, and Egypt's win means both now have five titles.

"It feels amazing," said world number one Ali Farag.

"We came here as favourites on paper, but from the beginning it was tough and we were dropping games and matches, which shows the level of squash."

The first match, between England's Declan James and Egypt's Karim Abdel Gawad, lasted an epic 107 minutes, including a 26-minute break after Gawad suffered a nose bleed. Gawad won 9-11 11-4 8-11 11-9 12-10.

In the second contest, Farag beat world number 19 Adrian Waller 11-6 11-6 12-14 11-4 to seal their title win.

Scotland finished the tournament in seventh place, while Ireland were 17th.