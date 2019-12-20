Wales reach World Team semis for first time since 1999 to set up Egypt tie

Wales' Peter Creed upset the rankings be beating Scotland's Alan Clyne in the quarters

Wales earned a place in the semi-finals of the Men's World Team Championship for the first time since 1999 by beating Scotland in the last eight.

The 11th seeds now face favourites Egypt in Washington DC, USA, on Friday for a place in the final.

England and France face each other in the other side of the draw.

"I'm very, very pleased. Coming here, we were looking for a top eight finish, for our funding," Wales coach David Evans said.

"When the draw opened up it was a massive opportunity for the boys - and they've taken it with both hands."

The tie, which saw Wales beat Scotland 2-0, was the first time the two countries had met in the Championship since 1995 - when current coach Evans was a player and led them to a 3-0 win.

Peter Creed, the world No 75, put Wales into the driving seat with an impressive 11-9, 11-4, 11-8 upset win over Alan Clyne, ranked 36 places higher.

Wales number one Joel Makin, ranked 12 in the world, then saw off Greg Lobban 15-13, 11-8, 11-5 to take his team back into the world semis after 20 years.

"When Creedy's moving well like that he's really hard to break down, so I knew I had to play well and wrap it up," Makin said.

"I knew I just had to be solid and he was so broken up and it's not the way you want to play but that's what you have to do in these kind of situations is just get through them.

"Emyr (Evans) closed out a big win yesterday (in the 2-0 1st-12th place play-off win over Hong King) and Creedy did the same today. We back ourselves, we are a good team and we did well today."