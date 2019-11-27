Chris Simpson: Guernsey squash player calls time on professional career

Chris Simpson was Guernsey's flag bearer at the 2014 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Guernsey squash player Chris Simpson has retired at the age of 32.

Simpson, who spent 14 years as a professional, rose as high as number 20 in the world in April 2014.

He represented Guernsey at four Commonwealth Games after making his debut in 2002 and made the third round of the men's singles in 2010.

"It's been an amazing journey, but after over 14 hugely enjoyable years of professional squash, I have now played my last tournament," he tweeted.

"I am excited for the next chapter as I start a trainee financial planner role in January.

"Squash will always be a big part of my life, so I will always stay involved in some capacity. I look forward to following my friends on the PSA tour as a fan," he added.