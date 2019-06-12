Tesni Evans: British number one misses out on PSA World Tour Finals semis

Tesni Evans is a five-time Wales squash champion

Wales' Tesni Evans missed out on a semi-final place in the season-ending PSA World Tour Finals in Cairo, Egypt, after losing to France's Camille Serme.

Evans needed to beat the world number three, something she had never done in their nine previous meetings on tour.

Serme easily took the first game 11-5 but Evans almost took the match to a decider before losing 13-11.

Evans, 26, was in a tough group but beat new Zealand's Joelle King and lost to world number one Raneem El Welily.