British Open: Sarah-Jane Perry beaten by Camille Serme in semi-finals

Sarah-Jane Perry had elbow surgery in December

English number one Sarah-Jane Perry's challenge at the British Open was ended at the semi-final stage by France's Camille Serme.

Perry, the 2017 British Open runner-up, had beaten defending champion Nour el Sherbini in the last round.

However, the world number six lost 12-10 7-11 11-6 13-11 to Serme, who won the tournament in 2015.

Serme will play Nouran Gohar, who beat fellow Egyptian Nour el Tayeb 11-9 11-2 6-11 11-9, in the final.