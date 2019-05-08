Laura Massaro: Former world champion to retire from squash

Laura Massaro competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Former world champion and three-times Commonwealth Games silver medallist Laura Massaro will retire from squash at the end of the season.

In 2014, the 35-year-old became the first Englishwoman in 15 years to win the world title before becoming world number one in January 2016.

Massaro won doubles silver at the 2010 Commonwealth games and finished second in both singles and doubles in 2014.

"I know in my heart that this is the right time," she said.

"I have given all I have to be the best squash player that I can be so there will be no regrets or thoughts of what might have been"

Massaro won the World Series Finals in 2016 and 2017 and has twice been crowned US Open and British Open champion.

Her final two events will be the Manchester Open and the Allam British Open in May.