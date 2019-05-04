European Team Squash Championships: France end England women's winning run

Alves (right) beat Lust 11-1 11-3 8-11 11-9 as France, having lost the last five successive finals to England, won the women's title for the first time

England's women were beaten in the European Team Squash Championships final for only the second time since the event began in 1978 as second seeds France sealed a 2-1 win in Birmingham.

Camille Serne beat Sarah-Jane Perry 3-1, Laura Massaro levelled the match for England but Melissa Alves won the decider 3-1 against Victoria Lust.

In the men's final England play third seeds Spain later on Saturday.

Scotland's women lost their third-place play-off against Belgium 2-0.