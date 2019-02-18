Tesni Evans: British champion hopes to inspire future Welsh players

Tesni Evans is a five time Welsh Squash champion

Tesni Evans hopes to inspire more Welsh squash players in the future after retaining her British squash title.

The 26-year-old defended her title in straight sets against Emily Whitlock after becoming the first Welsh squash player to win the title in 2018.

Evans was one of just four Welsh squash players at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, winning bronze in the women's singles.

"Until the end of my career I will do all I can to show people what it is possible," said Evans.

"We have a lot of young players coming through and its really buzzing around Wales.

"If we can get a couple more full-time professionals to fulfil their potential then I feel I've done my job."

Evans, who travels to Chicago next for the PSA World Championships, said this year's victory at the British Championships was more satisfying than in 2018.

"I'm over the moon to have won, and it was made a little more special having defended it from last year," added Evans.

"It was unexpected last year that I would take the title home and it feels even more special to know I can hold onto it for another year."