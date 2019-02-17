Tesni Evans: Wales' first winner retains her British Squash title

Tesni Evans won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in April 2018

Wales' Tesni Evans retained her British squash title by beating England's Emily Whitlock, as James Willstrop defeated Daryl Selby to lift the men's title.

Evans, seeded third, was the National Squash Championships' first Welsh winner last year, and took 31 minutes to retain the title in straight sets.

England's Willstrop won his first national title in 11 years, beating compatriot Selby by three sets to one.

"It's pretty special," Evans told the tournament's website.

"It makes it even more special that I can defend it and take it back to Wales. It feels amazing, and I'm happy with how I played as well."

It was the first time the tournament had been played in Nottingham, and not the National Squash centre in Manchester.