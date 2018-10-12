Tesni Evans becomes first Welsh squash player to make US Open semi

World number 12 Tesni Evans was born in Cardiff and now lives in Rhyl

Tesni Evans has made history by becoming the first Welsh squash player to reach the semi-finals of the US Open.

She beat Sarah-Jane Perry 11-5 in the quarter-final - a player she lost to in 10 previous meetings, most recently at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

British champion Evans will now take on world champion Raneem El Welily for a place in the final.

"It makes me really happy that I can break records," 25-year-old Evans said.

"I'm so happy that I'm the first one to do it at this event and I hope there are many more after me."

In April, Evans won Wales' first Commonwealth Games squash medal in 20 years as she defeated eight-time world champion Nicol David of Malaysia in the bronze medal match.