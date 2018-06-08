World Series Finals: Nick Matthew's career ends in semi-final defeat to Ali Farag

Nick Matthew was awarded an OBE in 2015 for his services to squash

England's Nick Matthew's 20-year career ended in defeat as he lost to world number two Ali Farag in the last four of the World Series Finals.

Matthew, 37, retired after the British Open in May, but was drafted into the season-ending tournament in Dubai when Marwan ElShorbagy pulled out.

Three-time world champion Matthew received a standing ovation after losing 11-5 11-7 to Farag.

"I dared to dream for a second that I could go all the way," said Matthew.

Former world number one Matthew said people had tried to talk him out of retirement.

"That's not happening," he added. "I'm 100% going to stay in squash, but I'm going to have a rest this summer.

"I've got some camps in the US and I'll have a lot of family time and regroup."

Egypt's Farag described the game as "emotional".

"I knew that if I was close to winning that they were going to be the last few points of Nick's career," he said.

"Only such a legend would get a standing ovation for around 10 minutes."

Farag will play world number one Mohamed ElShorbagy, older brother of Marwan, in an all-Egyptian final on Saturday after the defending champion overcame Germany's Simon Rosner in the other semi-final 12-10, 10-12, 11-3.