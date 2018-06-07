World Series Finals: Laura Massaro fails to reach Dubai semi-finals

Massaro failed to make the semi-finals despite winning both her previous pool matches

England's Laura Massaro saw her hopes of winning a third consecutive World Series Finals title end with defeat by France's Camille Serme in Dubai.

Massaro's 2-0 loss saw her finish third in her group with only two progressing.

Raneem El Welily's win over England's Sarah-Jane Perry saw her progress to the semi-finals along with Serme.

England's Nick Matthew, already safely into the semi-finals, beat world number one Mohamed ElShorbagy to make it three wins from three in the men's group.

Matthew, 37, had retired after the British Open in May but was drafted into the season-ending tournament in Dubai when Marwan ElShorbagy pulled out.

He will play Egypt's Ali Farag in the last four, while Mohamed ElShorbagy meets Germany's Simon Rosner.