Nick Matthew: Three-time world champion delays retirement for World Series Finals

Nick Matthew is a two-time Commonwealth Games singles champion

Three-time world champion Nick Matthew says he is back "for one week only" after delaying his retirement to play in the World Series Finals in Dubai.

Matthew, 37, failed to qualify for the season-ending tournament but has been called up after Egypt's Marwan ElShorbagy withdrew through injury.

In September, Matthew announced he would retire at the end of the season.

"I didn't go to bed expecting to be woken up with this news this morning," Matthew wrote on Twitter.

Matthew's second-round defeat to qualifier Raphael Kandra at the British Open earlier this month saw him finish ninth in this season's World Series standings, with only the top eight qualifying for the Finals.

World number three ElShorbagy's withdrawal, however, has given him one more shot at glory having finished as runner-up at the event in 2012.

"I need to express my thoughts to [ElShorbagy] as he truly deserved his shot after an amazing season," Matthew added.

"Now I'm there I will give it my absolute best shot as always."

The World Series Finals get under way on 5 June, with England's Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry competing in the women's event.