Joel Makin becomes first Welshman for a decade to reach British Open

Joel Makin was 13 the last time a Welshman competed at the British Open

Joel Makin has become the first Welshman in a decade to reach the main draw of the British Open.

The 23-year-old beat England's Tom Richards 3-2 in the final qualifying round of the PSA World Series tournament, coming back from 2-1 down.

Makin will now face world number nine Mohamed Abouelghar in the British Open first round in Hull on Tuesday, 15 May.

Current PSA chief executive Alex Gough was the last male Welsh player to qualify for the tournament in 2008.

Top qualifying seed Gregoire Marche is also through to the main draw courtesy of a 3-0 win over Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng and his reward is a first-round match with Australia's Ryan Cuskelly.

An English quartet also moved through to the main draw as Adrian Waller, Chris Simpson, Ben Coleman and George Parker all claimed wins on the final day of qualifying.

In the women's draw, two successive qualifying round upsets have ensured that world number 58 Alexandra Fuller has become the first South African to earn her place in the main draw since 2015.

The 24-year-old followed up a 3-2 win over Egypt's top qualifying seed Nadine Shahin with a 3-0 victory over Japan's Misaki Kobayashi - booking a main draw berth against Tesni Evans, the world number 12 from Wales.