Nick Matthew: Three-time world squash champion to retire

Three-time world squash champion Nick Matthew has announced his retirement at the end of the coming season.

The 37-year-old, who is aiming to win a third Commonwealth Games singles gold in April, aims to finish at the British Open later in the spring.

Ex-world number one Matthew said: "It's not sad; I'm really excited by the opportunity in my last season.

"I've had three world, Commonwealth and British Open titles, so hopefully I can get a fourth of one of those."

The Sheffield-born player added: "What a way to finish, in my home country, one of the most traditional titles in squash. Looking back, I'm so privileged to have met so many people and shared so many memories along the way."

Matthew, who was awarded an OBE in 2015 for his services to the sport, also said he will be "involved in squash forever" after setting up academies in the UK and US.

He finished by thanking fans for their "amazing support" throughout his 20-year career.

'Squash can't be ignored forever'

Matthew said squash has not missed its chance of Olympic inclusion despite the rise of less traditional sports such as skateboarding and sport climbing.

Squash was overlooked for the third consecutive Games when the sports for Tokyo 2020 were announced.

"Squash can't be ignored forever," Matthew said. "It has that gladiatorial feel and is called the world's healthiest sport.

"It ticks all the Olympic values and its inclusion is something we should still be striving towards.

"The fact that squash isn't an Olympic sport means we have to really work to grow it.

"It's a concern we have to fight hard against and it's also something I'd like to help with when I retire.

"I would love to be a figurehead to help get the sport back into schools and the mainstream market and stop losing courts to gyms and other activities."