Georgia Adderley and Alan Clyne win Scottish National squash titles

Georgia Adderley and Alan Clyne are Scotland's national squash champions after winning their events at Edinburgh Sports Club

Edinburgh teenager Georgia Adderley won the Scottish women's squash title for the first time at the Senior National Championships on Sunday.

The 16-year-old, who also plays age-grade football for her country, defeated 20-year-old Elspeth Young from Kinross 11-4, 5-11, 11-6, 12-10.

In the men's event Scottish number one Alan Clyne, who has risen to world number 32, beat Douglas Kempsell.

He won 11-5, 11-5, 11-2 to earn his seventh Scottish title.

The 30-year-old from Inverness said: "I felt good going through the rounds, but I knew that Douglas would put up a real fight in the final because we all know he is a battler.

"That was the way that it panned out, but I managed to get on the front foot and take the win.

"I am often playing abroad, so I love getting a chance to play in Scottish tournaments and I am very proud to be national champion for a seventh time."

Adderley, seen as Scottish squash's best prospect, said: "Coming into the event aged 16 as number one seed brought its own pressures.

"But I had played in this event last year for the first time and that helped me with nerves and what to expect out there.

"I played well in my semi-final on Saturday and that left me feeling good about the final.

"We had some really good rallies in the first game, but she then came back in the second. At that point I had to hold my nerve, but I did and got a good start to the third game. I then managed to go on and win and the feeling at the end was amazing."

The Scottish National Squash Championships at Edinburgh Sports Club is part of the Team Scotland Series which brings together 17 Scottish national championship events in 2017 across 12 Commonwealth Games sports.