Bronze for Issey Norman-Ross in squash

Norman-Ross lost to the gold medal winner in the semi-finals

Guernsey's Issey Norman-Ross beat Kate Cadigan from Jersey in the play-offs to secure the bronze medal in the women's squash singles at the Island Games.

Norman-Ross won the match 11-6 12-14 13-11 11-3 on Wednesday, the day before her 18th birthday.

She said: "It was a really good end match, it was tough so it felt like I'd deserved it afterwards."

Norman-Ross lost to the eventual winner Caroline Heal from the Cayman Islands in the semi-finals 10-12 5-11 5-11.

Jersey's Sarah Taylor won the silver medal after losing 2-11 2-11 4-11 to Heal in the final.