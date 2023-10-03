Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

Nominations for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero award are now open.

You can nominate the volunteers making your community better through sport on Unsung Hero or Arwr Tawel.

All entries must be received before 23:59 GMT on Monday, 30 October 2023.

The overall winner will be announced live at the Sports Personality of the Year awards show, which will take place in December at MediaCityUK in Salford.

Once again, we are celebrating the best volunteers in sport whose work is making a real difference.

For more than 20 years, volunteers have walked the red carpet with sport's VIPs as guests of honour at Sports Personality of the Year.

Previous winners have taken the platform and grown their club networks to help more people locally, made appearances in national media, joined Olympic legacy boards, worked closely with government mental health initiatives, and consulted on Home Office projects to help young people at risk.

Community sport makes a difference, and Unsung Hero helps our winners do even more.

How do I nominate?

It's easy: tell us - either by writing or on film - why your nominee deserves to be our Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero.

The nominee must be 16 or older, and to nominate you must be over 18, or have consent from someone relevant over 18.

Head to the Unsung Hero Award page to make your nomination. Welsh language entries can be made through Arwr Tawel.

For information about the award, our judging and how we handle your data, read our terms and privacy notice.

When can I enter?

Enter before 23:59 GMT on Monday, 30 October 2023. We can't accept nominations after this time.

How is the award decided?

This year we will be awarding a winner for each of the 15 BBC nations and regions.

Those winners will then be put forward to a final judging panel of industry experts who will determine the overall winner, who will be announced live at the Sports Personality of the Year awards show.