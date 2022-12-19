Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 Venue: Media City UK, Salford Date: Wednesday, 21 December Starts: 18:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

The 2022 BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards show on Wednesday will celebrate a jam-packed sporting year.

The sporting action included England's Euro 2022 and T20 Cricket World Cup wins, plus the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

There was a Winter Olympics in Beijing and a home Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Among many other events, the year also had three Rugby League World Cups, with England winning the wheelchair competition, and the women's Rugby World Cup.

Here is everything you need to know about the 69th edition of the show.

When is Sports Personality of the Year 2022?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year programme will take place at Media City UK in Salford on Wednesday, 21 December.

This year there will be a live studio audience for the first time since 2019.

How can I watch?

Sports Personality of the Year will be live on BBC One from 18:45 GMT as well as on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding will present the show.

The main award - voted for by the public - will be presented just before 21:00.

The BBC Sport website will have a live text commentary from 17:00.

Who has been nominated for Sports Personality of the Year?

The shortlist of nominees for the main Sports Personality of the Year prize will be announced on Tuesday, 20 December.

How can I vote for my winner?

Voting will open for the main award during the Sports Personality show.

You can vote online at www.bbc.co.uk/spoty or by telephone or by scanning our new QR code which will take you directly to the vote page. The QR code will be displayed on screen during the show with all other voting information. You can use your mobile, tablet or computer to access the QR code.

In order to cast your vote online, you must sign in to your BBC account. If you do not have an account, you will need to register before you can vote.

During the live show the presenters will let you know when the vote has opened and give out the telephone numbers.

One the vote is opened, you can either dial to vote for your favourite, or cast your vote online here. You can only vote once and must be in the UK to vote online.

What are the other categories?

Apart from the BBC Sport Personality of the Year, the other aware categories are:

World Sport Star of the Year

Helen Rollason award

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Unsung Hero

Coach of the Year

Team of the Year

Lifetime Achievement award

Two of those categories have already named a winner with Jamaica's eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt honoured with the BBC Sports Personality Lifetime Achievement award and Argentina's Lionel Messi being named World Sport Star of the Year after guiding his team to World Cup glory in Qatar.

Sports Personality 2022: Usain Bolt wins BBC Lifetime Achievement Award

A shortlist of three contenders - skateboarder Sky Brown, gymnast Jessica Gadirova and diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix - has been named for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

Eight finalists have also been named for the BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero of the Year award, which celebrates the best volunteers in sport.

Those awards, along with the other four, will be announced on the night of the show.

A panel, chaired by the BBC's director of sport, Barbara Slater, and consisting of representatives from the world of sport, met in November to decide on the main shortlist, as well as the Coach and Team of Year Award winners.

Who won last year?

Tennis star Emma Raducanu won last year's award after she became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Her remarkable win at the US Open - achieved at the age of 18 - followed a run to the Wimbledon fourth round on her Grand Slam main draw debut.