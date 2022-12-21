Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

Details of how to vote via mobile or landline

Here are the telephone numbers to vote for the BBC Sport Personality of the Year.

The times when the telephone lines will be open and closed will be announced during the live programme on BBC One. which will be broadcast between 1845-2100 GMT on Wednesday.

For Jessica Gadirova - for mobiles call 6228201, for landlines dial 09015 228201

For Beth Mead - for mobiles call 6228202, for landlines dial 09015 228202

For Eve Muirhead - for mobiles call 6228203, for landlines dial 09015 228203

For Ronnie O'Sullivan - for mobiles call 6228204, for landlines dial 09015 228204

For Ben Stokes - for mobiles call 6228205, for landlines dial 09015 228205

For Jake Wightman - for mobiles call 6228206, for landlines dial 09015 228206

Calls to the short number from a mobile will be charged 15p. Calls to the long number will be charged 15p plus your network access charge. Please ask the bill payer's permission.

You can also vote online here. You can find terms and conditions and privacy notice here