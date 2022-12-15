Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 Venue: MediaCityUK in Salford Date: Wednesday 21 December, 18:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The 2022 BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist will be announced on Tuesday, 20 December.

The live awards show takes place one day later, on Wednesday, 21 December, at MediaCityUK in Salford.

Voting will open during the Sports Personality show, which will be shown live on BBC One from 18:45 GMT.

Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding will present the show, which celebrates the past 12 months of sporting action.

The categories for 2022 will include: BBC Sports Personality of the Year; World Sport Star of the Year; Helen Rollason award; Young Sports Personality of the Year; Unsung Hero; Coach of the Year; Team of the Year; and the Lifetime Achievement award.

A shortlist of three contenders - skateboarder Sky Brown, gymnast Jessica Gadirova and diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix - has been named for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

Eight finalists have also been named for the 2022 BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero of the Year award, which celebrates the best volunteers in sport.

A panel, chaired by the BBC's director of sport, Barbara Slater, and consisting of representatives from the world of sport, met in November to decide on the main shortlist, as well as the Coach and Team of Year Award winners.

Tennis player Emma Raducanu was voted the 2021 Sports Personality winner after ending Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam singles champion with her victory at the US Open.