Dave Thompson volunteers with the Denis Law Legacy Trust's Streetsport programme in Torry, Aberdeen, and is involved with Befriend a Child charity

Coach Dave Thompson has been recognised for his volunteering and fundraising by being named as one of eight finalists in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero category.

Thompson organises football and other activities for youngsters in Torry, Aberdeen as part of the Denis Law Legacy Trust's Streetsport programme.

He said: "It's really good for mental health, especially for young people.

"It gives them something really positive to do."

Thompson has volunteered at Streetsport sessions since 2018 and in the past 18 months has worked with Befriend a Child, helping a young person with additional support needs.

Further, he has raised money for sporting charities by competing in day-long mountain-running events in Wales and Scotland, helped run a morning school running club with Sport Aberdeen and volunteered at youth tennis training sessions with Judy Murray at Inchgarth's community centre.

Streetsport delivers free week-nightly sports and creative activity sessions for young people across Aberdeen City, promoting wellbeing and respect and reducing anti-social behaviour.

"I get a huge amount out of it," said Thompson. "It's really satisfying, the fun I get out of it, but also the fun I see in the young people and the positivity they get from playing sport each week. I love it.

"Torry is a great community, it's very family orientated. One of the principles behind Streetsport is to try to reduce youth annoyance and youth crime and getting people here really works. Police statistics prove that it works.

"I can see the benefit to these young people. We're going through a difficult time in most lives and if the young people have something to look forward to each week it keeps them positive and happy. We try to look out for them."

The Unsung Hero UK winner will be announced at the Sports Personality of the Year event, which takes place in MediaCityUK in Salford on Wednesday, 21 December.