Eight finalists have been named for the 2022 BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero of the Year award.

The honour celebrates the best volunteers in sport, whose work is making a real difference in communities across the UK every day.

The winner will be announced at the Sports Personality show, which takes place on Wednesday 21 December from 18:45 GMT on BBC One live from Salford.

Sam Barlow, founder of a Yorkshire fitness club, won the award last year.

This year's finalists are Mike Alden (Bristol), Rukhsana Hussain (Leicester), Nooh Omar Ibrahim (Cardiff), Mary O'Hagan (Ballyronan), Anna Pim (Belfast), Dave Thompson (Aberdeen), Helen Thornton (Ipswich) and Becca Todd (Bristol).

Mike Alden - Bristol

Diagnosed with brittle bone disease at the age of four, Mike has broken nearly every bone in his body.

That did not stop him playing football in his childhood and he has since encouraged others to play by setting up Park Knowle FC, based in one of of Bristol's most deprived areas and open to players of any age and ability.

Rukhsana Hussain - Leicester

Rukhsana has rallied local women, often in the face of criticism from other community members who disapproved of Muslim women participating in sport, to get them active and socialising.

She is seen as a role model and a mentor and is determined to inspire women who have never played sport in their adult lives to give it a go.

Nooh Omar Ibrahim - Cardiff

Nooh works in sport development with the Welsh Rugby Union and Cardiff City Council.

In his free time, he runs games of street cricket in one of Cardiff's most challenged areas plus daily fitness and wellness sessions for people of all ages who have mobility, isolation and diabetes issues.

Mary O'Hagan - Ballyronan

Mary struggled with depression and anxiety after the birth of her first two children, who were born blind.

She began cold water swimming to improve her health and has gone on to become a qualified mental health swim coach in Northern Ireland, and set up the Ballyronan Bluetits open water swimming club two years ago for the local community to enjoy.

Anna Pim - Belfast

At the age of 18, Anna is creating a legacy of hockey coaches and volunteers, and addressing player welfare through her 'At the Heart of the Game' programme which gives clubs and individuals the skills and tools to address coronary safety.

She coaches Under-11s and Under-13s teams at her local club and school and she is part of Ulster Hockey's participation committee.

Dave Thompson - Aberdeen

Dave is a positive influence in the lives of young people in some of Aberdeen's poorest neighbourhoods.

His work with the StreetSport network has brought regular sport and creative sessions to the city, and he is also working very closely with young people with complex emotional and educational needs.

Helen Thornton - Ipswich

Helen set up the Badminton Homes for Ukraine programme to enable Ukrainian families (who are known to the Ukraine Badminton Federation) to settle in England, from her base in Suffolk.

As well as resettlement, Helen has worked to ensure refugees can continue enjoying and playing sport.

Becca Todd - Bristol

Becca set up Team Brave, a fully inclusive football group aimed at women and girls based in Bristol.

The training sessions, which take place every Wednesday night, are free, inclusive, fun and friendly. They promote mental health and confidence and numbers have risen rapidly over the last year.