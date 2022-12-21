Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

A host of figures from the world of sport passed away in 2022.

Here, we remember some of those sporting names.

AMERICAN SPORTS

Jeremy Giambi: external-link Former Oakland Athletics baseball player depicted in the hit 2011 film 'Moneyball'

Lusia Harris: external-link 'Queen of Basketball' and the only woman officially drafted by the NBA

Dwayne Haskins: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback

John Madden: Legendary American football coach and commentator

Don Maynard: external-link American football Hall of Fame wide receiver

Bill Russell: American basketball great

Bruce Sutter: external-link Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher

Jim Sweeney: external-link NFL player and coach

NBA All-Star Bill Russell is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time

ATHLETICS

Max Boyes: external-link Represented GB in the 400m hurdles at the 1960 Olympics

Robbie Brightwell: external-link One half of Britain's 'golden couple' at the 1964 Olympics, where he won 400m relay silver

Eric Hall: external-link Race walker competed at the 1956 and 1960 Olympics for Britain

Shavez Hart: external-link Sprinter competed at 2016 Olympics for Bahamas

Brian Hewson: external-link European 1500m champion in 1958 and one of the first men to run a sub-four minute mile

Ron Jones: external-link Two-time Olympian and former sprint relay world record-holder

Wilson Kiprugut: Kenya's first Olympic medallist

Deon Lendore: Trinidad and Tobago Olympic relay medallist

John Landy: Legendary Australian athlete renowned for his rivalry with Britain's Roger Bannister in the 1950s

Les Piggot: external-link Scottish sprinter competed in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games

John Parlett: external-link Won 1950 European 800m title and competed for GB at the 1948 London Olympics

Jack Parker: external-link Represented Britain in 110m hurdles at the 1952 and 1956 Olympics

Jim Redmond: Famously helped his injured son Derek cross the line at the 1992 Olympics

Viktor Saneyev: external-link Three-time Olympic triple jump champion for the Soviet Union

Mary Tagg: external-link Competed for GB in the 400m at the 1968 Olympics

John Webb: external-link Represented GB in the 20km walk at the 1968 Olympics

BASKETBALL

Betty Codona: external-link Founded the UK's first women's basketball club

Earnie Shavers (left) fighting Muhammad Ali at Madison Square Garden in New York in 1977

BOXING

Mills Lane: external-link Referee officiated the infamous Tyson-Holyfield title fight

John McNally: external-link Bantamweight became Ireland's first Olympic boxing medallist after winning silver in Helsinki in 1952

Bobby Neill: external-link Scottish boxer was a British featherweight champion

Dominic Oscar: external-link Amateur boxing champion

Mark Potter: external-link Fought for the British heavyweight title against Danny Williams in 2000

Ronnie Rush: external-link Welsh former featherweight trained three world champions

Earnie Shavers: external-link Fought heavyweight title fights against Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes

Cam Shaw: external-link Won ABA elite 60kg title in 2018

Billy Taylor: external-link Boxer represented GB at 1972 Olympics

Ali Tazeem: external-link Amateur boxing champion

CANOEING

Heather Goodman: external-link Competed for GB in the first-ever Olympic canoe slalom at the 1972 Games in Munich

The cricket world lost Australian greats Shane Warne (centre) and Andrew Symonds (right) within the space of two months

CRICKET

Aftab Baloch: external-link Former Pakistan batter

Travis Basevi: external-link Australian web developer and cricket data analyst and statistician

David Carpenter: external-link Former Gloucestershire cricketer

Ian Cockbain: external-link Played 46 first-class and 28 one-day games for Lancashire between 1979 and 1983.

Mike Cowan: Bowler played for Yorkshire played between 1953 and 1962

Billy Davies: external-link Played for Glamorgan between 1954 and 1960

David English: external-link Created annual Bunbury Festival, bringing together the country's best young players, many of whom have gone on to become stars of the game

Sheila Hill: external-link Pioneering cricketer and umpire

Podge Hughes: external-link Former Ireland bowler

David Holford: external-link West Indies all-rounder played in 24 Test matches between 1966 and 1977

Mosharraf Hossain: external-link Former Bangladesh spinner

Rudi Koertzen: South African umpired 108 Test matches between 1992 and 2010

Roy Lewis: external-link Played 38 first-class and 14 one-day games for Surrey between 1968 and 1973

Jeremy Lloyds: Former all-rounder and international umpire

Robin Marlar: external-link Sussex cricketer and chairman was also President of the MCC and a cricket journalist

Rod Marsh: Wicketkeeper played 96 Tests for Australia between 1970 and 1984

Easton McMorris: external-link West Indies cricketer played in 13 Tests from 1958 to 1966

Hamish More: external-link Played 45 times for Scotland between 1966 and 1980

Don Neely: external-link New Zealand cricket historian, administrator and player

Jim Parks: Former England and Sussex wicketkeeper

Sonny Ramadhin: external-link Spin bowler helped West Indies to their first Test series win in England in 1950

Asad Rauf: external-link Former ICC elite panel umpire

John Rutherford: external-link Australian who played one Test match in 1956

Andrew Symonds: All-rounder played 26 Tests, 198 one-day internationals and 14 Twenty20s for Australia between 1998 and 2009

Barry Sinclair: external-link Former New Zealand captain

Luke Swann: external-link Coach at Northamptonshire

Alan Thomson: external-link Australian fast bowler, famed for his unusual action, took the first wicket in ODI history

Shane Warne: Australian leg-spinner took 708 Test wickets across a 15-year career

Colin 'Tich' Wesley: external-link Former South Africa batter

Cyclist Brian Robinson (left) was the first Briton to win a stage in the Tour de France

CYCLING

Ercole Baldini: external-link Italian was a former Olympic and world road race champion

Walter Beneteau external-link : Former French cyclist completed every Tour de France he rode in

Mike Burrows: Designed what became the Lotus Type 108 bike, ridden by Chris Boardman at the 1992 Olympic Games

Suleiman Kangangi: external-link Represented Kenya at the Commonwealth Games

Gerben Karstens: external-link Dutch road cyclist was an Olympic gold medallist and multiple stage winner in the Grand Tours

Colin Lewis: external-link Former Tour de France and Olympic cyclist

Davide Rebellin: Italian was first rider to win the Ardennes Classics treble, with victory in the Amstel Gold Race, La Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege in 2004

Brian Robinson: First British rider to win a stage of the Tour de France

Rab Wardell: Scottish mountain bike champion

Dean Woods: external-link One of Australia's Olympic gold-winning team pursuit quartet at the 1984 Games

DARTS

Tony Brown: external-link British darts player reached the final of the 1978 World Masters

Shaun Greatbatch: external-link First player to hit a perfect nine dart finish on live television

Mike Gregory: external-link Played in epic World Darts Championship final against Phil Taylor in 1992

Equestrian legend Anneli Drummond-Hay stands with her horse Kittiwake in 1965

EQUESTRIAN

Anneli Drummond-Hay: external-link Equestrian all-rounder was a pioneer for women in the sport

Brendan Murray: external-link Farrier to the British eventing championship team for more than two decades.

Jane Wykeham-Musgrave: external-link Medal-winning eventer was instrumental in the formation of the Riding for the Disabled Association

FENCING

Brian Dickinson: external-link British wheelchair fencer, swimmer and basketball player won three Paralympic medals

John McKenzie: external-link Former Scottish champion and coach

Richard Oldcorn: external-link Three-time Olympian

Florin Zalomir: Won silver with Romania's sabre team at 2012 Olympics

Midfielder David Armstrong celebrates his late winner for Southampton against Manchester United in 1981

FOOTBALL

Assem Allam: external-link Former owner of Hull City

Tony Allen: external-link Made 473 appearances for Stoke City between 1957 and 1970, and won three England caps

Alan Anderson: external-link Former Hearts captain

David Armstrong: Former Middlesbrough and Southampton player who also played for England

Ken Armstrong: external-link Centre-half played for Kilmarnock, Southampton and Birmingham City

Eric Asiedu: external-link Chelsea Academy kitman

Doug Baillie: external-link Former Rangers and Airdrie centre-half who became a respected football journalist

Geoff Barker: external-link Former Hull City and Grimsby Town player

Tommy Barnett: external-link Former Crystal Palace forward

Joey Beauchamp: Made 428 appearances for Oxford United

Billy Bingham: Former Northern Ireland player and manager

Jordi Bongard: external-link Under-23 player with Borussia Monchengladbach

Steve Braddock: external-link Arsenal head groundsman

Bernd Bransch: external-link Former East Germany captain

Ken Brownlee: external-link Made 166 appearances for Aberdeen over eight seasons, scoring 39 goals

Steve Burtenshaw: external-link Played for Brighton and worked as coach or manager at clubs including Sheffield Wednesday, Everton, Queens Park Rangers and Arsenal

Drew Busby: external-link Scored 90 goals in 277 appearances for Hearts

Fred Callaghan: external-link Left-back made 336 appearances for Fulham

Len Casey: external-link Former Chelsea and Plymouth Argyle midfielder

Davie Cattanach: external-link Played for Celtic between 1966 and 1970

Stuart Chapman: external-link Former Port Vale and Middlesbrough midfielder

Sammy Chung: Former Wolves manager made more than 300 appearances as a player for Reading, Norwich City and Watford

Frank Clarke: external-link Played for Carlisle United, Shrewsbury Town, Ipswich Town and Queens Park Rangers

John Connaughton: external-link Goalkeeper began his career at Manchester United and went on to make 218 appearances for Port Vale

Frank Connor: external-link Goalkeeper played for Celtic and went on to become assistant manager; also managed Cowdenbeath, Berwick Rangers and Raith Rovers.

Rangers legend Andy Goram won 43 caps for Scotland and was affectionately nicknamed 'The Goalie'

Eamonn Darcy: external-link Goalkeeper won two league titles with Shamrock Rovers

Terry Darracott: external-link Full-back played 179 times for Everton, and later became a coach there

Norman Davidson: external-link Scored 84 goals in 146 games for Aberdeen

Leslie Deans: external-link Former Hearts chairman

Albert Derrick: external-link Played for Newport County and Hereford United

John Duncan: Former Dundee and Tottenham player guided Chesterfield to the FA Cup semi-finals in 1997

Keith Eddy: external-link Former Watford captain was an expert penalty-taker

Jimmy Elder: external-link Clubs included Portsmouth and Colchester United, where he made over 200 appearances.

Ron Farmer: external-link Footballer from Guernsey made 318 appearances for Coventry City

Craig Farrell: Former Carlisle United, Exeter City and York City striker

Syd Farrimond: external-link Left-back made 153 appearances for Tranmere Rovers

Steve Finney: external-link Forward's clubs included Swindon Town and Carlisle United

Bernard Fisher: external-link Goalkeeper made 142 appearances for Hull City before joining Bradford City

John 'Jack' Fisher: external-link Left-back played alongside twin George at Millwall before signing for Bournemouth

Graham Fyfe: external-link Winger was part of the Rangers squad that won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1972

Andy Geddes: external-link Former Dundee winger

Francisco 'Paco' Gento: Former Spain international won a record six European Cups playing for Real Madrid

Fernando Gomes: external-link Former Portugal striker

Andy Goram: Former Scotland and Rangers goalkeeper

Colin Grainger: 'Singing Winger' won seven England caps and scored twice on his debut against Brazil

Bob Gray: external-link Made over 500 appearances for Gateshead

Clive Griffiths: external-link Played for Manchester United, Plymouth Argyle, Tranmere Rovers and several US clubs

Martyn Guest: external-link Non-league goalkeeper whose clubs included Bowers & Pitsea and Canvey Island

Peter Gunby: external-link Leeds player had two stints as a caretaker manager in the 1980s

Neil Hague: external-link Defender made 170 appearances for Rotherham and more than 100 for Plymouth Argyle

Freddy Hall: external-link Former Northampton Town goalkeeper

Paul Hampshire: Played for Raith Rovers, Berwick Ranges and East Fife

George Harris: external-link Winger played for Watford and Reading

Jimmy Harris: external-link Scored 72 goals in 207 appearances for Everton before moving on to Birmingham City

Paul Hinshelwood: external-link Right-back made 319 appearances for Crystal Palace

Billy Hodgson: external-link Clubs included Sheffield United, Leicester City, Derby County and York City

Ivan Hollett: external-link Clubs included Chesterfield, Mansfield Town and Crewe Alexandra.

Bobby Hope: West Brom and Scotland midfielder

John Hughes: Former Celtic and Scotland forward

Geoff Hunter: external-link English midfielder played for Crewe, Port Vale and Wrexham

Alex 'Dixie' Ingram: external-link Scored 117 goals for Ayr United

Wim Jansen: Former Celtic manager who guided them to the Scottish league title in 1997-98

Len Johnrose: Former Burnley and Bury midfielder

David Johnson: The first man to score for both Liverpool and Everton in the Merseyside derby

Glyn Jones: external-link Played for Mansfield Town, Rotherham United and Sheffield United

Mick Jones: external-link Played for Peterborough and Notts County, where he later became assistant manager

Francis Joseph: external-link Forward's clubs included Brentford, for whom he played 137 games

Gordon Lee: Former Everton and Newcastle manager

Billy Legg: external-link Former Huddersfield Town player went on to become a coach

Pat Liney: external-link Former Dundee goalkeeper played for both Bradford City and Bradford Park Avenue

Andy Lochhead: Scottish forward made more than 200 appearances for Burnley and also played for Aston Villa

John Mackin: external-link Clubs included Northampton Town and York City

Roy MacLaren: external-link Former St Johnstone and Bury goalkeeper was assistant manager at Aston Villa when they won the First Division title and the European Cup

Chris Maull: external-link Women's football pioneer who was one of the founders of the Swindon Spitfires and a winner of BBC West's Unsung Hero award

Tony Marchi: external-link Former Tottenham captain who also had a spell playing in Italy

David Marsh: external-link Former Everton chairman, who was also a top amateur golfer

Billy McEwan: external-link Played for a host of clubs including Rotherham United, who he later managed

David McKnight: external-link Part of Chelsea's ground staff

Rheiss McLean: external-link Played for Hinckley AFC, Stratford Town and Shepshed Dynamos

Vince McNeice: external-link Defender made 231 league appearances for Watford

Mick Meagan: external-link Everton and Huddersfield Town player won 17 Republic of Ireland caps and became their first manager

Hereford United's Ronnie Radford famously scores against Newcastle in the 1972 FA Cup

Clive Middlemass: external-link Former Workington player went on to become a scout, coach and manager

Sinisa Mihajlovic: Former Yugoslavia international defender and Serie A winner

Jimmy Millar: Won three League titles, five Scottish Cups and three League Cups with Rangers and two caps for Scotland

Lol Morgan: external-link Played for Rotherham in the first League Cup final in 1961

Harry Mowbray: external-link Former Blackpool and Bolton defender.

Peter Neale: external-link Defender made 245 appearances for Scunthorpe

Terry Neill: Former Arsenal and Northern Ireland captain and manager

Tony Nelson: external-link Played 192 games for Bournemouth and also worked for the club as an assistant manager and chief scout

Billy Newman: external-link Shelbourne and Bohemians player also represented the Republic of Ireland

Mick Newman: external-link The last amateur to play first-team football for West Ham United

Neil O'Donnell: external-link Played for Norwich, Gillingham and Sheffield Wednesday

Frank O'Farrell: Former Man Utd, Leicester City and Torquay manager

Jimmy O'Rourke: external-link Hibernian's youngest-ever goalscorer played more than 330 games for the club

Ansah Ossei-Owusu: English midfielder whose clubs included Bristol Rovers and Enfield

Aled Owen: external-link Welsh winger played for Tottenham before joining Ipswich Town

Jack Parry: external-link Made 483 appearances for Derby County, scoring 110 goals

Gary Pearson: external-link Former Darlington player who managed a host of league and non-league clubs

Steve Peplow: external-link Winger made 272 appearances for Tranmere Rovers

Ronnie Radford: Former Hereford United player scored one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history

Howard Radford: external-link Welsh footballer who played as a goalkeeper for Bristol Rovers

Mino Raiola: Football agent represented some of the game's biggest stars

Frank Rankmore: external-link Played for Cardiff City, Peterborough United and Northampton Town, and won one Wales cap

Eddie Rayner: external-link Played for Stoke City in the 1950s

Freddy Rincon: Former Real Madrid midfielder Rincon scored 17 goals for Colombia and played at three World Cups

Davie Robb: Forward for Aberdeen and won three Scotland caps

Neil Robinson: external-link Former Everton and Swansea City footballer

Gerhard Rodax: external-link Won 20 caps for Austria

Christian Rowe: Played for Havant & Waterlooville and Slough Town

Uwe Seeler: Scored 43 goals in 72 games for the then-West Germany and featured at four World Cups, captaining them in the 1966 final

Piet Schrijvers: Former Dutch international goalkeeper

Dave Shearer: external-link Former Middlesbrough and Gillingham forward

Micky Slocombe: external-link Former Bristol Rovers player

Dave Smith: external-link Former Southend United and Mansfield Town manager

Dave Smith: external-link Made over 400 appearances for Lincoln City

Jimmy Smith: external-link Winger played for Chelsea and Leyton Orient

Derek Stokes: external-link Played 141 games for Bradford City in two spells during the 1950s and 1960s

Adam Strachan: external-link Made 111 appearances for Partick Thistle

Con Sullivan: external-link Former Bristol City and Arsenal goalkeeper

Trevor Swift: external-link Made 328 appearances for Rotherham United, scoring 25 goals

Ron Tarry: external-link Hungerford Town president who supported the club for over 70 years

Kevin Thomas: external-link Goalkeeper played for Southport, Blackpool, Oxford United and Southport.

Adrian Thorne: external-link Scored 44 goals in 84 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion between 1958 and 1961

Bobby Todd: external-link Played 110 times for Wigan Athletic, scoring 14 goals

Keith Todd: Part of Swansea Town side that reached the FA Cup semi-finals in 1964

Graham Tutt: external-link Goalkeeper played 78 times for Charlton Athletic

Gian Piero Ventrone: Tottenham Hotspur fitness coach

Jamie Vincent: Former Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Swindon Town left-back

Phil Walker: external-link Played for Millwall, Charlton Athletic and Gillingham.

Jimmy Whitehouse: external-link Former Reading and Coventry City forward

Davie Wilson: Former Rangers and Scotland winger

Frankie Wilson: Former Irish League player who also played Gaelic football for Antrim

Sammy J Wilson: external-link Won 12 Northern Ireland caps between 1962-68

Alan Wooler: external-link Defender made over 300 appearances for Aldershot Town and also played for West Ham United

GAELIC SPORT

Martin Bailie: external-link Northern Irish hurler

Damien Casey: One of Tyrone's greatest hurlers whose tally of 39 goals and 906 points is unlikely to be surpassed

Sean McCague: Former GAA president between 2000 and 2003

Brian Mullins: external-link Gaelic football player and manager who was an All-Ireland winner with both St Vincent's and Dublin

American golfer Shirley Spork (bottom left) was one of the co-founders of the LPGA Tour

GOLF

Tom Weiskopf: Won 1973 Open at Royal Troon

Peter Butler: external-link Former Great Britain and Ireland Ryder Cup player who helped set up the European Tour

Eduardo Romero: external-link Argentine golfer won eight European Tour titles

Shirley Spork: external-link One of the founder members of the LPGA Tour

Bob Goalby: external-link Won the 1968 Masters

Russell Weir: external-link Scottish golfer captained Great Britain and Ireland's PGA Cup team in 2011 and 2013

Margie Masters: external-link First Australian woman to play and win on the LPGA Tour

Birmingham-born Peter Butler was one of the leading British golfers during the 1960s and 70s

GYMNASTICS

Dick Gradley: external-link British gymnast competed in eight events at the 1960 Summer Olympics

Szilveszter Csollany: external-link 2000 Olympics rings champion from Hungary

Margit Korondi: external-link Hungary's two-time Olympic champion and eight-time Olympic medallist

John Mulhall: external-link Welsh gymnast represented Great Britain in gymnastics at the 1960 and 1964 Olympics

HOCKEY

John Peake: external-link Part of Britain's silver medal-winning team at the 1948 Summer Olympics

Val Robinson: external-link Won 170 caps for GB and England

Lester Piggott rode more than 5,000 winners during his 47-year career and is considered one of the greatest Flat racing jockeys of all time

HORSE RACING

Jack de Bromhead: Youth jockey and son of prominent trainer Henry de Bromhead

Alec Head: external-link Trainer who saddled four Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winners, and also enjoyed three English Classic wins, including the Derby

Peter Hedger: external-link Jockey and trainer whose career in racing spanned eight decades

Jimmy Lindley: Classic-winning jockey who became a BBC broadcaster

Sir Robert Ogden: external-link Racehorse owner whose many victories included the 2007 Queen Mother Champion Chase with Voy Por Ustedes

Lester Piggott: Eleven-time champion jockey won 30 British Classics, including a record nine Derby victories

Mick Ryan: external-link Trained more than 700 winners, including the 1984 Irish 1,000 Guineas

Taffy Thomas: external-link Welsh jockey rode 878 winners in a career that spanned almost 30 years

Andy Turnell: external-link Jump jockey who became a Grand National winning trainer

Liam Ward: external-link Six-time Irish champion Flat jockey rode Nijinsky to win the 1970 Irish Derby

Jim Wilson: external-link Amateur jockey won the 1981 Cheltenham Gold Cup on Little Owl, and also had Festival winners as a trainer and owner

LAWN BOWLS

David McGill: external-link World Championship medallist

Liz Dickson: external-link Commonwealth Games bronze medallist

Ted Hayward: external-link Former world champion and England international

Phillis Nolan: external-link Three-time world champion

American journalist Grant Wahl collapsed while working at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar

MEDIA

Sue Baker: Motoring journalist presented BBC's Top Gear from 1980 to 1991

Harry Gration: Long-time BBC Look North presenter who reported on many sports, including rugby league and football

John Gwynne: external-link Former darts commentator also covered football, cricket, rugby union and speedway

John Hanmer: Part of the BBC Grand National commentary team for more than 30 years

Richard Moore: external-link Former cyclist became a much respected journalist, writer and podcaster

John Morris: external-link BBC Northampton's first sports editor and former secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control

Barry Newcombe: external-link Covered multiple sports including rugby union, boxing and tennis and a former chair of the Sports Journalists' Association

Roger Pearce: external-link ITV technical director

Nigel Pearson: Journalist and commentator who covered sports including darts, speedway and football

Brent Pope: Former Cardiff Devils player and coach who commentated on three Winter Olympics for the BBC

Colin Slater: BBC Radio Nottingham commentator delivered almost half a century of coverage of Notts County's matches

Alan Smith: external-link Newspaper journalist covered every major equestrian championship between 1960 and 2008

Gordon Sparks: BBC Radio Devon presenter and former Plymouth Argyle commentator

Bill Turnbull: Former BBC journalist and Wycombe Wanderers commentator

Grant Wahl: US football journalist

Louise Willcox: external-link Sound supervisor who worked on many major events for BBC Sport and programmes such as Match of the Day

Ken Wilson: external-link Long-time producer of BBC World Service programme Sportsworld

MMA

Anthony Johnson: external-link American light-heavyweight fighter

Elias Theodorou: external-link Canadian UFC middleweight fighter

Known as the 'Clogher Bullet', Keith Farmer was one of Northern Ireland's most successful motorcyclists

MOTORSPORT

Tony Brooks: One of the defining Formula 1 drivers of the 1950s

Alain de Cadenet: external-link Racing driver who went on to become a TV presenter

Cesar Chanal: Sidecar driver had recorded several podiums in the French F1 and F2 National Sidecar Championships

Vic Elford: external-link Sportscar racer who competed in F1, Le Mans and rallying

Keith Farmer: Four-time British motorcycling champion

Paddy Hopkirk external-link : Won the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally

Tony Jefferies: external-link Multiple Isle of Man TT winner

Olivier Lavorel: Sidecar racer had recorded several podiums in the French F1 and F2 National Sidecar Championships

Davy Morgan: Northern Irish rider had 25 top-20 finishes at the Isle of Man TT

Jack Oliver: Northern Irish rider won his first Irish national road race in April

Mark Purslow: Welsh motorcycle rider

Phil Read: external-link Won eight world titles and was the first motorcycle racer to win the World Championship in the 125cc, 250cc and 500cc classes

Chrissy Rouse: British Superbikes rider

Roger and Bradley Stockton: Father and son who died in a crash at the Isle of Man TT

Patrick Tambay: Former F1 driver, whose teams included McLaren, Ferrari and Renault, won two GPs

PARALYMPIC SPORT

Bernard Atha: external-link Founding chair of the British Paralympic Association

Barry Schofield: external-link First General Secretary of British Paralympic Association in 1989

ROWING

Robin Dowell: external-link Former GB coach and chief coach of the Swiss national team

Vaughan Thomas: Cox of GB men's four at the 1988 Olympics

Castleford Tigers Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Beardmore represented Great Britain in the 1980s

RUGBY LEAGUE

Bill Ashurst: external-link GB international made 185 appearance for Wigan, scoring 74 tries

Kevin Beardmore: external-link Great Britain international won 1986 Challenge Cup with Castleford

Harry Beverley: external-link Prop played for Dewsbury and England

Ricky Bibey: Challenge Cup winner with Wigan and St Helens

Mick Crane: Won Challenge Cup with Leeds and Hull, and represented Great Britain

Des Drummond: Former Leigh and Warrington player won 24 GB caps

Johnny Duggan: external-link Played rugby league and union for Wakefield

Kenny Faulkes: external-link Scrum-half made more than 250 appearances for Hull FC

Paul Green: Coached the North Queensland Cowboys to their first NRL title in 2015

Liam Hampson: Australian played for Queensland Cup side, the Dolphins

Brian Hogan: external-link Played for St Helens, Wigan and England

Phil Jackson: external-link Won World Cup with Great Britain

Mel James: external-link Wales international won Challenge Cup with St Helens and also played rugby union

Maurice Lindsay: Former RFL chief chief executive who masterminded Wigan's revival as their chairman in the 1980s

Glyn Shaw: external-link Welsh dual-code international

Michael Purcell: external-link Versatile Australian back played for Ipswich Jets

David Stephenson: external-link GB international played 214 games for Wigan and also played rugby union for Fylde

Va'aiga Tuigamala: Former Wigan Warriors and Newcastle Falcons dual-code international

David Wakefield: external-link Played for Wakefield and Doncaster in the 1950s and 1960s

Adam Walker: Former Hull KR and Scotland prop

Arnold 'Boxer' Walker: external-link Workington and Whitehaven player also represented Great Britain and England

Johnny Whiteley: Former Great Britain player and coach and Hull FC legend

Eddie Butler in action for Wales against Scotland in 1982

RUGBY UNION

John Allen: external-link Made 457 appearances for Leicester Tigers

Federico Martin Aramburu: Former Glasgow Warriors player won 22 caps for Argentina

Aida Ba: external-link Former France international

Phil Bennett: Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain

Pierre Biemouret: Former France international

Steve Black: Worked as a coach at both Newcastle Falcons and Newcastle United

Eddie Butler: Former Wales captain who became a renowned journalist, broadcaster and commentator

Richard "Red" Conway: external-link Played 10 Tests for the All Blacks, between 1959 and 1965

Benoit Dauga: external-link Won 63 caps for France

Mike Davis: external-link Won 16 England caps and coached side that won 1980 Grand Slam

Dawie de Villiers: external-link Former Springbok captain

Kevin Flynn: external-link Won 22 Ireland caps

Jerry Holland: external-link Irish rugby union player and coach won three international caps

Jack Jeffery: Played for Evesham RFC

Ken Jones: Former Wales and British and Irish Lions centre

Ken Kennedy: external-link Former Ireland and British and Irish Lions hooker

Tom Kiernan: Full-back won 54 Ireland caps and went on to coach them to a Triple Crown

Larry Lamb: external-link Former international referee

Jim Lenehan: external-link Played 24 Tests for Australia and also captained the Wallabies

Iain Leslie: external-link Former Watsonian FC player, coach, club secretary and president

Doddie Weir was a titan of Scottish rugby and one of the sport's greatest characters

Willie Los'e: external-link Tonga international became a respected TV broadcaster

Donald Macleod: external-link Former Scottish Rugby Union president and Scotland team doctor

Kelly Meafua: external-link Forward played for French side Montauban

Clive Millar: external-link Former Scotland B and Edinburgh back row

Paul McNaughton: external-link Played for Leinster and Ireland, and also played football and Gaelic football

Ricky Richardson: external-link Former York RUFC player and club legend

Alan Rees: Former Wales international also played rugby league for Leeds and cricket for Glamorgan

Dave Sims: external-link Former Gloucester captain won three England caps

Tom Smith: Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop

Norman Suddon: external-link Prop won 13 caps for Scotland

Mosese Taga: external-link Former Fiji captain

Pedrie Wannenburg: external-link Won 20 caps for South Africa

Jim Watt: external-link Played 42 matches for the All Blacks

Doddie Weir: Former Scotland and British and Irish :ion who raised millions for motor neurone disease research

SAILING

Paul Anderson: external-link British sailor won bronze at the 1968 Olympics and was vice-president of Special Olympics GB

Michael Baker-Harber: external-link Represented GB at 1976 Olympics

Eya Guezguez: external-link Tunisian sailor competed at the 2020 Olympics

SURFING

Kalani David: external-link Professional surfer and skateboarder

SWIMMING

Denys Dubrov: external-link Ukrainian was a four-time Paralympic champion, winning gold in the men's 200m IM SM8 at the 2020 Games

Brenda Fisher: external-link Long-distance swimmer who broke many records, including setting the best women's mark for crossing the English Channel

Sarah Newland-Martin: external-link Former Paralympic swimming and athletics champion who became a tireless disability rights campaigner

TENNIS

Nick Bollettieri: Pioneering tennis coach helped to guide 10 world number one singles players, including Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, Monica Seles and Boris Becker

Simone de Luigi: external-link San Marino Davis Cup player

Bob Falkenburg: external-link American won the 1948 Wimbledon men's singles title from match points down in the final

Naresh Kumar: external-link Former Indian Davis Cup player and captain

Jim Moore: external-link Australian former player was tournament referee at Queen's for 42 years between 1978 and 2019

WHEELCHAIR RUGBY

Alan Ash: external-link Represented GB at five Paralympics

Brian Pitchford: external-link Chairman of Canterbury Hellfire, the first wheelchair rugby club in south-east England

WINTER SPORTS

Alexander Gorshkov: external-link Won first ice dance gold medal at the 1976 Winter Olympics

Richard Liversedge: external-link British luger competed at the 1968, 1972 and the 1976 Winter Olympics

Rob Mitchell: external-link Represented Great Britain as a short track speed skater at the 1998 Winter Olympics

Tony Nash: Won gold for GB in two-man bobsleigh at 1964 Winter Olympics

Chris Reed: external-link Represented Japan in ice dancing at three Winter Olympics