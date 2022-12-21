Sports Personality of the Year 2022: Remembering the stars we have lost
A host of figures from the world of sport passed away in 2022.
Here, we remember some of those sporting names.
AMERICAN SPORTS
Jeremy Giambi: Former Oakland Athletics baseball player depicted in the hit 2011 film 'Moneyball'
Lusia Harris: 'Queen of Basketball' and the only woman officially drafted by the NBA
Dwayne Haskins: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback
John Madden: Legendary American football coach and commentator
Don Maynard: American football Hall of Fame wide receiver
Bill Russell: American basketball great
Bruce Sutter: Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher
Jim Sweeney: NFL player and coach
ATHLETICS
Max Boyes: Represented GB in the 400m hurdles at the 1960 Olympics
Robbie Brightwell: One half of Britain's 'golden couple' at the 1964 Olympics, where he won 400m relay silver
Eric Hall: Race walker competed at the 1956 and 1960 Olympics for Britain
Shavez Hart: Sprinter competed at 2016 Olympics for Bahamas
Brian Hewson: European 1500m champion in 1958 and one of the first men to run a sub-four minute mile
Ron Jones: Two-time Olympian and former sprint relay world record-holder
Wilson Kiprugut: Kenya's first Olympic medallist
Deon Lendore: Trinidad and Tobago Olympic relay medallist
John Landy: Legendary Australian athlete renowned for his rivalry with Britain's Roger Bannister in the 1950s
Les Piggot: Scottish sprinter competed in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games
John Parlett: Won 1950 European 800m title and competed for GB at the 1948 London Olympics
Jack Parker: Represented Britain in 110m hurdles at the 1952 and 1956 Olympics
Jim Redmond: Famously helped his injured son Derek cross the line at the 1992 Olympics
Viktor Saneyev: Three-time Olympic triple jump champion for the Soviet Union
Mary Tagg: Competed for GB in the 400m at the 1968 Olympics
John Webb: Represented GB in the 20km walk at the 1968 Olympics
BASKETBALL
Betty Codona: Founded the UK's first women's basketball club
BOXING
Mills Lane: Referee officiated the infamous Tyson-Holyfield title fight
John McNally: Bantamweight became Ireland's first Olympic boxing medallist after winning silver in Helsinki in 1952
Bobby Neill: Scottish boxer was a British featherweight champion
Dominic Oscar: Amateur boxing champion
Mark Potter: Fought for the British heavyweight title against Danny Williams in 2000
Ronnie Rush: Welsh former featherweight trained three world champions
Earnie Shavers: Fought heavyweight title fights against Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes
Cam Shaw: Won ABA elite 60kg title in 2018
Billy Taylor: Boxer represented GB at 1972 Olympics
Ali Tazeem: Amateur boxing champion
CANOEING
Heather Goodman: Competed for GB in the first-ever Olympic canoe slalom at the 1972 Games in Munich
CRICKET
Aftab Baloch: Former Pakistan batter
Travis Basevi: Australian web developer and cricket data analyst and statistician
David Carpenter: Former Gloucestershire cricketer
Ian Cockbain: Played 46 first-class and 28 one-day games for Lancashire between 1979 and 1983.
Mike Cowan: Bowler played for Yorkshire played between 1953 and 1962
Billy Davies: Played for Glamorgan between 1954 and 1960
David English: Created annual Bunbury Festival, bringing together the country's best young players, many of whom have gone on to become stars of the game
Sheila Hill: Pioneering cricketer and umpire
Podge Hughes: Former Ireland bowler
David Holford: West Indies all-rounder played in 24 Test matches between 1966 and 1977
Mosharraf Hossain: Former Bangladesh spinner
Rudi Koertzen: South African umpired 108 Test matches between 1992 and 2010
Roy Lewis: Played 38 first-class and 14 one-day games for Surrey between 1968 and 1973
Jeremy Lloyds: Former all-rounder and international umpire
Robin Marlar: Sussex cricketer and chairman was also President of the MCC and a cricket journalist
Rod Marsh: Wicketkeeper played 96 Tests for Australia between 1970 and 1984
Easton McMorris: West Indies cricketer played in 13 Tests from 1958 to 1966
Hamish More: Played 45 times for Scotland between 1966 and 1980
Don Neely: New Zealand cricket historian, administrator and player
Jim Parks: Former England and Sussex wicketkeeper
Sonny Ramadhin: Spin bowler helped West Indies to their first Test series win in England in 1950
Asad Rauf: Former ICC elite panel umpire
John Rutherford: Australian who played one Test match in 1956
Andrew Symonds: All-rounder played 26 Tests, 198 one-day internationals and 14 Twenty20s for Australia between 1998 and 2009
Barry Sinclair: Former New Zealand captain
Luke Swann: Coach at Northamptonshire
Alan Thomson: Australian fast bowler, famed for his unusual action, took the first wicket in ODI history
Shane Warne: Australian leg-spinner took 708 Test wickets across a 15-year career
Colin 'Tich' Wesley: Former South Africa batter
CYCLING
Ercole Baldini: Italian was a former Olympic and world road race champion
Walter Beneteau: Former French cyclist completed every Tour de France he rode in
Mike Burrows: Designed what became the Lotus Type 108 bike, ridden by Chris Boardman at the 1992 Olympic Games
Suleiman Kangangi: Represented Kenya at the Commonwealth Games
Gerben Karstens: Dutch road cyclist was an Olympic gold medallist and multiple stage winner in the Grand Tours
Colin Lewis: Former Tour de France and Olympic cyclist
Davide Rebellin: Italian was first rider to win the Ardennes Classics treble, with victory in the Amstel Gold Race, La Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege in 2004
Brian Robinson: First British rider to win a stage of the Tour de France
Rab Wardell: Scottish mountain bike champion
Dean Woods: One of Australia's Olympic gold-winning team pursuit quartet at the 1984 Games
DARTS
Tony Brown: British darts player reached the final of the 1978 World Masters
Shaun Greatbatch: First player to hit a perfect nine dart finish on live television
Mike Gregory: Played in epic World Darts Championship final against Phil Taylor in 1992
EQUESTRIAN
Anneli Drummond-Hay: Equestrian all-rounder was a pioneer for women in the sport
Brendan Murray: Farrier to the British eventing championship team for more than two decades.
Jane Wykeham-Musgrave: Medal-winning eventer was instrumental in the formation of the Riding for the Disabled Association
FENCING
Brian Dickinson: British wheelchair fencer, swimmer and basketball player won three Paralympic medals
John McKenzie: Former Scottish champion and coach
Richard Oldcorn: Three-time Olympian
Florin Zalomir: Won silver with Romania's sabre team at 2012 Olympics
FOOTBALL
Assem Allam: Former owner of Hull City
Tony Allen: Made 473 appearances for Stoke City between 1957 and 1970, and won three England caps
Alan Anderson: Former Hearts captain
David Armstrong: Former Middlesbrough and Southampton player who also played for England
Ken Armstrong: Centre-half played for Kilmarnock, Southampton and Birmingham City
Eric Asiedu: Chelsea Academy kitman
Doug Baillie: Former Rangers and Airdrie centre-half who became a respected football journalist
Geoff Barker: Former Hull City and Grimsby Town player
Tommy Barnett: Former Crystal Palace forward
Joey Beauchamp: Made 428 appearances for Oxford United
Billy Bingham: Former Northern Ireland player and manager
Jordi Bongard: Under-23 player with Borussia Monchengladbach
Steve Braddock: Arsenal head groundsman
Bernd Bransch: Former East Germany captain
Ken Brownlee: Made 166 appearances for Aberdeen over eight seasons, scoring 39 goals
Steve Burtenshaw: Played for Brighton and worked as coach or manager at clubs including Sheffield Wednesday, Everton, Queens Park Rangers and Arsenal
Drew Busby: Scored 90 goals in 277 appearances for Hearts
Fred Callaghan: Left-back made 336 appearances for Fulham
Len Casey: Former Chelsea and Plymouth Argyle midfielder
Davie Cattanach: Played for Celtic between 1966 and 1970
Stuart Chapman: Former Port Vale and Middlesbrough midfielder
Sammy Chung: Former Wolves manager made more than 300 appearances as a player for Reading, Norwich City and Watford
Frank Clarke: Played for Carlisle United, Shrewsbury Town, Ipswich Town and Queens Park Rangers
John Connaughton: Goalkeeper began his career at Manchester United and went on to make 218 appearances for Port Vale
Frank Connor: Goalkeeper played for Celtic and went on to become assistant manager; also managed Cowdenbeath, Berwick Rangers and Raith Rovers.
Eamonn Darcy: Goalkeeper won two league titles with Shamrock Rovers
Terry Darracott: Full-back played 179 times for Everton, and later became a coach there
Norman Davidson: Scored 84 goals in 146 games for Aberdeen
Leslie Deans: Former Hearts chairman
Albert Derrick: Played for Newport County and Hereford United
John Duncan: Former Dundee and Tottenham player guided Chesterfield to the FA Cup semi-finals in 1997
Keith Eddy: Former Watford captain was an expert penalty-taker
Jimmy Elder: Clubs included Portsmouth and Colchester United, where he made over 200 appearances.
Ron Farmer: Footballer from Guernsey made 318 appearances for Coventry City
Craig Farrell: Former Carlisle United, Exeter City and York City striker
Syd Farrimond: Left-back made 153 appearances for Tranmere Rovers
Steve Finney: Forward's clubs included Swindon Town and Carlisle United
Bernard Fisher: Goalkeeper made 142 appearances for Hull City before joining Bradford City
John 'Jack' Fisher: Left-back played alongside twin George at Millwall before signing for Bournemouth
Graham Fyfe: Winger was part of the Rangers squad that won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1972
Andy Geddes: Former Dundee winger
Francisco 'Paco' Gento: Former Spain international won a record six European Cups playing for Real Madrid
Fernando Gomes: Former Portugal striker
Andy Goram: Former Scotland and Rangers goalkeeper
Colin Grainger: 'Singing Winger' won seven England caps and scored twice on his debut against Brazil
Bob Gray: Made over 500 appearances for Gateshead
Clive Griffiths: Played for Manchester United, Plymouth Argyle, Tranmere Rovers and several US clubs
Martyn Guest: Non-league goalkeeper whose clubs included Bowers & Pitsea and Canvey Island
Peter Gunby: Leeds player had two stints as a caretaker manager in the 1980s
Neil Hague: Defender made 170 appearances for Rotherham and more than 100 for Plymouth Argyle
Freddy Hall: Former Northampton Town goalkeeper
Paul Hampshire: Played for Raith Rovers, Berwick Ranges and East Fife
George Harris: Winger played for Watford and Reading
Jimmy Harris: Scored 72 goals in 207 appearances for Everton before moving on to Birmingham City
Paul Hinshelwood: Right-back made 319 appearances for Crystal Palace
Billy Hodgson: Clubs included Sheffield United, Leicester City, Derby County and York City
Ivan Hollett: Clubs included Chesterfield, Mansfield Town and Crewe Alexandra.
Bobby Hope: West Brom and Scotland midfielder
John Hughes: Former Celtic and Scotland forward
Geoff Hunter: English midfielder played for Crewe, Port Vale and Wrexham
Alex 'Dixie' Ingram: Scored 117 goals for Ayr United
Wim Jansen: Former Celtic manager who guided them to the Scottish league title in 1997-98
Len Johnrose: Former Burnley and Bury midfielder
David Johnson: The first man to score for both Liverpool and Everton in the Merseyside derby
Glyn Jones: Played for Mansfield Town, Rotherham United and Sheffield United
Mick Jones: Played for Peterborough and Notts County, where he later became assistant manager
Francis Joseph: Forward's clubs included Brentford, for whom he played 137 games
Gordon Lee: Former Everton and Newcastle manager
Billy Legg: Former Huddersfield Town player went on to become a coach
Pat Liney: Former Dundee goalkeeper played for both Bradford City and Bradford Park Avenue
Andy Lochhead: Scottish forward made more than 200 appearances for Burnley and also played for Aston Villa
John Mackin: Clubs included Northampton Town and York City
Roy MacLaren: Former St Johnstone and Bury goalkeeper was assistant manager at Aston Villa when they won the First Division title and the European Cup
Chris Maull: Women's football pioneer who was one of the founders of the Swindon Spitfires and a winner of BBC West's Unsung Hero award
Tony Marchi: Former Tottenham captain who also had a spell playing in Italy
David Marsh: Former Everton chairman, who was also a top amateur golfer
Billy McEwan: Played for a host of clubs including Rotherham United, who he later managed
David McKnight: Part of Chelsea's ground staff
Rheiss McLean: Played for Hinckley AFC, Stratford Town and Shepshed Dynamos
Vince McNeice: Defender made 231 league appearances for Watford
Mick Meagan: Everton and Huddersfield Town player won 17 Republic of Ireland caps and became their first manager
Clive Middlemass: Former Workington player went on to become a scout, coach and manager
Sinisa Mihajlovic: Former Yugoslavia international defender and Serie A winner
Jimmy Millar: Won three League titles, five Scottish Cups and three League Cups with Rangers and two caps for Scotland
Lol Morgan: Played for Rotherham in the first League Cup final in 1961
Harry Mowbray: Former Blackpool and Bolton defender.
Peter Neale: Defender made 245 appearances for Scunthorpe
Terry Neill: Former Arsenal and Northern Ireland captain and manager
Tony Nelson: Played 192 games for Bournemouth and also worked for the club as an assistant manager and chief scout
Billy Newman: Shelbourne and Bohemians player also represented the Republic of Ireland
Mick Newman: The last amateur to play first-team football for West Ham United
Neil O'Donnell: Played for Norwich, Gillingham and Sheffield Wednesday
Frank O'Farrell: Former Man Utd, Leicester City and Torquay manager
Jimmy O'Rourke: Hibernian's youngest-ever goalscorer played more than 330 games for the club
Ansah Ossei-Owusu: English midfielder whose clubs included Bristol Rovers and Enfield
Aled Owen: Welsh winger played for Tottenham before joining Ipswich Town
Jack Parry: Made 483 appearances for Derby County, scoring 110 goals
Gary Pearson: Former Darlington player who managed a host of league and non-league clubs
Steve Peplow: Winger made 272 appearances for Tranmere Rovers
Ronnie Radford: Former Hereford United player scored one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history
Howard Radford: Welsh footballer who played as a goalkeeper for Bristol Rovers
Mino Raiola: Football agent represented some of the game's biggest stars
Frank Rankmore: Played for Cardiff City, Peterborough United and Northampton Town, and won one Wales cap
Eddie Rayner: Played for Stoke City in the 1950s
Freddy Rincon: Former Real Madrid midfielder Rincon scored 17 goals for Colombia and played at three World Cups
Davie Robb: Forward for Aberdeen and won three Scotland caps
Neil Robinson: Former Everton and Swansea City footballer
Gerhard Rodax: Won 20 caps for Austria
Christian Rowe: Played for Havant & Waterlooville and Slough Town
Uwe Seeler: Scored 43 goals in 72 games for the then-West Germany and featured at four World Cups, captaining them in the 1966 final
Piet Schrijvers: Former Dutch international goalkeeper
Dave Shearer: Former Middlesbrough and Gillingham forward
Micky Slocombe: Former Bristol Rovers player
Dave Smith: Former Southend United and Mansfield Town manager
Dave Smith: Made over 400 appearances for Lincoln City
Jimmy Smith: Winger played for Chelsea and Leyton Orient
Derek Stokes: Played 141 games for Bradford City in two spells during the 1950s and 1960s
Adam Strachan: Made 111 appearances for Partick Thistle
Con Sullivan: Former Bristol City and Arsenal goalkeeper
Trevor Swift: Made 328 appearances for Rotherham United, scoring 25 goals
Ron Tarry: Hungerford Town president who supported the club for over 70 years
Kevin Thomas: Goalkeeper played for Southport, Blackpool, Oxford United and Southport.
Adrian Thorne: Scored 44 goals in 84 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion between 1958 and 1961
Bobby Todd: Played 110 times for Wigan Athletic, scoring 14 goals
Keith Todd: Part of Swansea Town side that reached the FA Cup semi-finals in 1964
Graham Tutt: Goalkeeper played 78 times for Charlton Athletic
Gian Piero Ventrone: Tottenham Hotspur fitness coach
Jamie Vincent: Former Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Swindon Town left-back
Phil Walker: Played for Millwall, Charlton Athletic and Gillingham.
Jimmy Whitehouse: Former Reading and Coventry City forward
Davie Wilson: Former Rangers and Scotland winger
Frankie Wilson: Former Irish League player who also played Gaelic football for Antrim
Sammy J Wilson: Won 12 Northern Ireland caps between 1962-68
Alan Wooler: Defender made over 300 appearances for Aldershot Town and also played for West Ham United
GAELIC SPORT
Martin Bailie: Northern Irish hurler
Damien Casey: One of Tyrone's greatest hurlers whose tally of 39 goals and 906 points is unlikely to be surpassed
Sean McCague: Former GAA president between 2000 and 2003
Brian Mullins: Gaelic football player and manager who was an All-Ireland winner with both St Vincent's and Dublin
GOLF
Tom Weiskopf: Won 1973 Open at Royal Troon
Peter Butler: Former Great Britain and Ireland Ryder Cup player who helped set up the European Tour
Eduardo Romero: Argentine golfer won eight European Tour titles
Shirley Spork: One of the founder members of the LPGA Tour
Bob Goalby: Won the 1968 Masters
Russell Weir: Scottish golfer captained Great Britain and Ireland's PGA Cup team in 2011 and 2013
Margie Masters: First Australian woman to play and win on the LPGA Tour
GYMNASTICS
Dick Gradley: British gymnast competed in eight events at the 1960 Summer Olympics
Szilveszter Csollany: 2000 Olympics rings champion from Hungary
Margit Korondi: Hungary's two-time Olympic champion and eight-time Olympic medallist
John Mulhall: Welsh gymnast represented Great Britain in gymnastics at the 1960 and 1964 Olympics
HOCKEY
John Peake: Part of Britain's silver medal-winning team at the 1948 Summer Olympics
Val Robinson: Won 170 caps for GB and England
HORSE RACING
Jack de Bromhead: Youth jockey and son of prominent trainer Henry de Bromhead
Alec Head: Trainer who saddled four Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winners, and also enjoyed three English Classic wins, including the Derby
Peter Hedger: Jockey and trainer whose career in racing spanned eight decades
Jimmy Lindley: Classic-winning jockey who became a BBC broadcaster
Sir Robert Ogden: Racehorse owner whose many victories included the 2007 Queen Mother Champion Chase with Voy Por Ustedes
Lester Piggott: Eleven-time champion jockey won 30 British Classics, including a record nine Derby victories
Mick Ryan: Trained more than 700 winners, including the 1984 Irish 1,000 Guineas
Taffy Thomas: Welsh jockey rode 878 winners in a career that spanned almost 30 years
Andy Turnell: Jump jockey who became a Grand National winning trainer
Liam Ward: Six-time Irish champion Flat jockey rode Nijinsky to win the 1970 Irish Derby
Jim Wilson: Amateur jockey won the 1981 Cheltenham Gold Cup on Little Owl, and also had Festival winners as a trainer and owner
LAWN BOWLS
David McGill: World Championship medallist
Liz Dickson: Commonwealth Games bronze medallist
Ted Hayward: Former world champion and England international
Phillis Nolan: Three-time world champion
MEDIA
Sue Baker: Motoring journalist presented BBC's Top Gear from 1980 to 1991
Harry Gration: Long-time BBC Look North presenter who reported on many sports, including rugby league and football
John Gwynne: Former darts commentator also covered football, cricket, rugby union and speedway
John Hanmer: Part of the BBC Grand National commentary team for more than 30 years
Richard Moore: Former cyclist became a much respected journalist, writer and podcaster
John Morris: BBC Northampton's first sports editor and former secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control
Barry Newcombe: Covered multiple sports including rugby union, boxing and tennis and a former chair of the Sports Journalists' Association
Roger Pearce: ITV technical director
Nigel Pearson: Journalist and commentator who covered sports including darts, speedway and football
Brent Pope: Former Cardiff Devils player and coach who commentated on three Winter Olympics for the BBC
Colin Slater: BBC Radio Nottingham commentator delivered almost half a century of coverage of Notts County's matches
Alan Smith: Newspaper journalist covered every major equestrian championship between 1960 and 2008
Gordon Sparks: BBC Radio Devon presenter and former Plymouth Argyle commentator
Bill Turnbull: Former BBC journalist and Wycombe Wanderers commentator
Grant Wahl: US football journalist
Louise Willcox: Sound supervisor who worked on many major events for BBC Sport and programmes such as Match of the Day
Ken Wilson: Long-time producer of BBC World Service programme Sportsworld
MMA
Anthony Johnson: American light-heavyweight fighter
Elias Theodorou: Canadian UFC middleweight fighter
MOTORSPORT
Tony Brooks: One of the defining Formula 1 drivers of the 1950s
Alain de Cadenet: Racing driver who went on to become a TV presenter
Cesar Chanal: Sidecar driver had recorded several podiums in the French F1 and F2 National Sidecar Championships
Vic Elford: Sportscar racer who competed in F1, Le Mans and rallying
Keith Farmer: Four-time British motorcycling champion
Paddy Hopkirk: Won the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally
Tony Jefferies: Multiple Isle of Man TT winner
Olivier Lavorel: Sidecar racer had recorded several podiums in the French F1 and F2 National Sidecar Championships
Davy Morgan: Northern Irish rider had 25 top-20 finishes at the Isle of Man TT
Jack Oliver: Northern Irish rider won his first Irish national road race in April
Mark Purslow: Welsh motorcycle rider
Phil Read: Won eight world titles and was the first motorcycle racer to win the World Championship in the 125cc, 250cc and 500cc classes
Chrissy Rouse: British Superbikes rider
Roger and Bradley Stockton: Father and son who died in a crash at the Isle of Man TT
Patrick Tambay: Former F1 driver, whose teams included McLaren, Ferrari and Renault, won two GPs
PARALYMPIC SPORT
Bernard Atha: Founding chair of the British Paralympic Association
Barry Schofield: First General Secretary of British Paralympic Association in 1989
ROWING
Robin Dowell: Former GB coach and chief coach of the Swiss national team
Vaughan Thomas: Cox of GB men's four at the 1988 Olympics
RUGBY LEAGUE
Bill Ashurst: GB international made 185 appearance for Wigan, scoring 74 tries
Kevin Beardmore: Great Britain international won 1986 Challenge Cup with Castleford
Harry Beverley: Prop played for Dewsbury and England
Ricky Bibey: Challenge Cup winner with Wigan and St Helens
Mick Crane: Won Challenge Cup with Leeds and Hull, and represented Great Britain
Des Drummond: Former Leigh and Warrington player won 24 GB caps
Johnny Duggan: Played rugby league and union for Wakefield
Kenny Faulkes: Scrum-half made more than 250 appearances for Hull FC
Paul Green: Coached the North Queensland Cowboys to their first NRL title in 2015
Liam Hampson: Australian played for Queensland Cup side, the Dolphins
Brian Hogan: Played for St Helens, Wigan and England
Phil Jackson: Won World Cup with Great Britain
Mel James: Wales international won Challenge Cup with St Helens and also played rugby union
Maurice Lindsay: Former RFL chief chief executive who masterminded Wigan's revival as their chairman in the 1980s
Glyn Shaw: Welsh dual-code international
Michael Purcell: Versatile Australian back played for Ipswich Jets
David Stephenson: GB international played 214 games for Wigan and also played rugby union for Fylde
Va'aiga Tuigamala: Former Wigan Warriors and Newcastle Falcons dual-code international
David Wakefield: Played for Wakefield and Doncaster in the 1950s and 1960s
Adam Walker: Former Hull KR and Scotland prop
Arnold 'Boxer' Walker: Workington and Whitehaven player also represented Great Britain and England
Johnny Whiteley: Former Great Britain player and coach and Hull FC legend
RUGBY UNION
John Allen: Made 457 appearances for Leicester Tigers
Federico Martin Aramburu: Former Glasgow Warriors player won 22 caps for Argentina
Aida Ba: Former France international
Phil Bennett: Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain
Pierre Biemouret: Former France international
Steve Black: Worked as a coach at both Newcastle Falcons and Newcastle United
Eddie Butler: Former Wales captain who became a renowned journalist, broadcaster and commentator
Richard "Red" Conway: Played 10 Tests for the All Blacks, between 1959 and 1965
Benoit Dauga: Won 63 caps for France
Mike Davis: Won 16 England caps and coached side that won 1980 Grand Slam
Dawie de Villiers: Former Springbok captain
Kevin Flynn: Won 22 Ireland caps
Jerry Holland: Irish rugby union player and coach won three international caps
Jack Jeffery: Played for Evesham RFC
Ken Jones: Former Wales and British and Irish Lions centre
Ken Kennedy: Former Ireland and British and Irish Lions hooker
Tom Kiernan: Full-back won 54 Ireland caps and went on to coach them to a Triple Crown
Larry Lamb: Former international referee
Jim Lenehan: Played 24 Tests for Australia and also captained the Wallabies
Iain Leslie: Former Watsonian FC player, coach, club secretary and president
Willie Los'e: Tonga international became a respected TV broadcaster
Donald Macleod: Former Scottish Rugby Union president and Scotland team doctor
Kelly Meafua: Forward played for French side Montauban
Clive Millar: Former Scotland B and Edinburgh back row
Paul McNaughton: Played for Leinster and Ireland, and also played football and Gaelic football
Ricky Richardson: Former York RUFC player and club legend
Alan Rees: Former Wales international also played rugby league for Leeds and cricket for Glamorgan
Dave Sims: Former Gloucester captain won three England caps
Tom Smith: Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop
Norman Suddon: Prop won 13 caps for Scotland
Mosese Taga: Former Fiji captain
Pedrie Wannenburg: Won 20 caps for South Africa
Jim Watt: Played 42 matches for the All Blacks
Doddie Weir: Former Scotland and British and Irish :ion who raised millions for motor neurone disease research
SAILING
Paul Anderson: British sailor won bronze at the 1968 Olympics and was vice-president of Special Olympics GB
Michael Baker-Harber: Represented GB at 1976 Olympics
Eya Guezguez: Tunisian sailor competed at the 2020 Olympics
SURFING
Kalani David: Professional surfer and skateboarder
SWIMMING
Denys Dubrov: Ukrainian was a four-time Paralympic champion, winning gold in the men's 200m IM SM8 at the 2020 Games
Brenda Fisher: Long-distance swimmer who broke many records, including setting the best women's mark for crossing the English Channel
Sarah Newland-Martin: Former Paralympic swimming and athletics champion who became a tireless disability rights campaigner
TENNIS
Nick Bollettieri: Pioneering tennis coach helped to guide 10 world number one singles players, including Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, Monica Seles and Boris Becker
Simone de Luigi: San Marino Davis Cup player
Bob Falkenburg: American won the 1948 Wimbledon men's singles title from match points down in the final
Naresh Kumar: Former Indian Davis Cup player and captain
Jim Moore: Australian former player was tournament referee at Queen's for 42 years between 1978 and 2019
WHEELCHAIR RUGBY
Alan Ash: Represented GB at five Paralympics
Brian Pitchford: Chairman of Canterbury Hellfire, the first wheelchair rugby club in south-east England
WINTER SPORTS
Alexander Gorshkov: Won first ice dance gold medal at the 1976 Winter Olympics
Richard Liversedge: British luger competed at the 1968, 1972 and the 1976 Winter Olympics
Rob Mitchell: Represented Great Britain as a short track speed skater at the 1998 Winter Olympics
Tony Nash: Won gold for GB in two-man bobsleigh at 1964 Winter Olympics
Chris Reed: Represented Japan in ice dancing at three Winter Olympics
Thomas Ulsrud: Norwegian curling skip, famed for his team's colourful trousers, won silver at the 2010 Winter Olympics