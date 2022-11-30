Sports Personality of the Year: terms and conditions

Terms and conditions

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year programme will take place at Media City in Salford on Wednesday 21 December 2022. The nominations processes, criteria and voting details (where applicable) for each award are outlined below.

BBC SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR AWARD

This award goes to the sportsperson whose sporting actions have most captured the UK public's imagination during 2022.

An expert independent panel (hereafter 'the Panel') convened in November and again in December 2022 to decide the shortlist of sportspeople for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award. The composition of the Panel is published below.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year production team will provide the Panel with an extensive list of the top sportspeople from 2022, including information on their achievements. The Panel will be free to consider other potential candidates.

The Panel will select a shortlist of sportspeople for the main award on the basis of the following criteria:

• Reflects UK sporting achievements on the national and/or international stage;

• Represents the breadth and depth of UK sports; and

• Takes into account 'impact' of the person's sporting achievement beyond the sport in question.

Sportspeople are eligible to be nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award if they are UK citizens or all of the following criteria apply:

• they play a significant amount of their sport in the UK; and

• their core achievements that year were achieved in the UK, and not with a non-UK based team (in which case they would more likely qualify for the World Sport Star award); and

• they are residents in the UK.

Non-playing coaches or management are not eligible.

The Panel will produce a shortlist based on reaching a consensus view. If a consensus view cannot be reached on all or some of the candidates, then the Panel are asked to vote for the remaining candidates. In the event of a tied vote, the chairperson's decision (Director, BBC Sport) is binding.

The Panel have the right to amend elements of this or other awards such as the criteria or numbers shortlisted, should a consensus view be reached - provided such changes remain within the spirit of the award.

Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport chairs the panel which consists of representatives from the world of sport.

The 2022 shortlist of contenders will be announced ahead of the main show. The public will then vote for the winner of the award during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 programme on Wednesday 21 December 2021 (see below).

In the event of:

• A tie in the public vote amongst the two contenders obtaining the highest number of votes, the award will be shared amongst those two. There will be no award in the second place category and the third place category award will go to the contender scoring highest after the two in the tie.

• A tie in the public vote amongst the three contenders obtaining the highest number of votes, the award will be shared amongst the three and there will be no awards in the second and third place categories.

• A tie in the public vote amongst two contenders obtaining the second highest number of votes, the second place award will be shared amongst those two and there will be no award in the third place category.

• A tie in the public vote amongst two contenders obtaining the third highest number of votes, the third place award will be shared amongst those two.

The Panel will undertake a back-up vote for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in the unlikely event of problems with the public vote.

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR PUBLIC VOTE TERMS & CONDITIONS

Voting for the main award will take place during the live show on 21 December 2022.

Voting will be available by phone or via the BBC website. The number to call for each contender will be revealed during the programme. There is no voting via email, Red Button or by text. The telephone numbers will be available through Red Button and via the BBC website.

Telephone Vote: Voters in the UK can choose either to call from their landline using the long (11-digit) number for the contender(s) of their choice or from their mobile phones using the short (7-digit) number for the contender(s) of their choice. Please note that callers from the Channel Islands and Isle of Man should call from their landlines using the long (11-digit) number to avoid higher mobile charges, as the short (7-digit) numbers are not available in the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man for reasons outside of the BBC's control.

Calls to the long (11-digit) number from landlines and mobiles cost 15p plus your network's access charge. Calls from mobiles to the short (7-digit) number cost 15p per vote and should cost less than calling the long (11-digit) number from your mobile so please, if you can, dial the short (7-digit) number from your mobile. You cannot text and you cannot dial the short (7-digit) number from a landline. Please do not attempt to vote by calling a 7-digit short number from a landline.

Online Vote: Viewers who wish to vote online will need to sign in to a BBC account at https://www.bbc.com/signin. If you do not have a BBC account, you can register for one for free at https://www.bbc.com/register. If you have any trouble registering or signing in, you can visit the help pages at https://www.bbc.com/signin/help. Please check your broadband or mobile contract to check the cost of using data services.

Online votes will be limited to one vote per BBC account. The online vote will be open during the same period as the telephone lines. The results of the telephone vote and the online vote will be aggregated prior to any announcements.

If you are watching BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 on BBC iPlayer, following through a website or any other time shift, catch up or on demand service you should not vote since the lines and online vote may have closed and you may still be charged.

Voting is only open to individuals as consumers from the UK, and not to any agencies, businesses and/or companies. Please note that BBC employees who are in any way connected to the vote, their close relatives or anyone directly connected in any way with the production of the programme or the provision of telephony services to the programme are not eligible to vote.

You must obtain the phone bill payer's permission before voting.

Opening and closing times will be specified on the programme.

Please be sure you carefully dial only the number of the contender(s) for which you wish to vote for.

Please do NOT call before the lines open, or after the lines have closed, as your vote will not be counted, but you may still be charged. The winner will be announced live on the programme.

The BBC reserves the right to disqualify votes if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent, excessive or suspicious patterns of voting have occurred or if it considers there has been any attempt to rig the voting.

All voting will be overseen by an independent verification service.

The BBC reserves the right to cancel or suspend voting at any time if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent voting has occurred or if it considers there has been any deliberate attempt to manipulate the result. In the event of any such cancellation or suspension, a technical failure or any other malfunction with the vote, the BBC reserves the right to arrange for the winner to be decided by a contingency arrangement from the votes cast by the shortlisting panel (see above for details). The BBC can only guarantee that votes individually entered directly through the telephone numbers promoted by the BBC and those validly registered through the Sports Personality website will count.

The BBC, its sub-contractors, subsidiaries and/or agencies cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for: (i) any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem with any telephone network or line, system, server, provider or otherwise which may result in any vote not being properly registered or recorded.

This vote complies with the BBC's Code of Conduct for Competitions and Votes: BBC Code of Conduct for Voting. Voters are subject to the BBC Privacy Policy and BBC online Terms of Use. Click the link for more information on how the BBC uses cookies.

These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of England and Wales.

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR PUBLIC VOTE - PRIVACY NOTICE

Your trust is very important to us. The BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal information. It is important that you read this notice so that you are aware of how and why we are using such personal data. This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal data about you during and after your relationship with us, in accordance with data protection law.

How will the BBC use my personal data?

If you decide to take part and vote for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, the BBC will collect and process the following personal data about yourself:

For telephone voting:

• Your telephone number

• Your voting choice

For online voting, you will be required to log into your BBC Account in order to vote:

• Your BBC iD

• Age category

• Geographic location derived from your IP address

Your personal data is collected in order to produce the 'BBC Sports Personality of the Year', and to provide a robust and reliable vote result to the BBC, this will include counting and capping votes as well as checking for irregularities and, if necessary, for the processing of refunds.

Who is the Data Controller?

The BBC is the data controller of your information that is collected. This means that the BBC decides what your personal data is used for, and the ways in which it is processed. For the avoidance of doubt, your personal data will be collected and processed solely for the purposes set out in this privacy notice. As the data controller, the BBC has the responsibility to comply, and to demonstrate compliance with, data protection law.

Lawful basis for processing your personal information

The lawful basis for processing is the legitimate interests of the BBC to deliver valid votes to the BBC's audience - for both those who take part and for those that consume content based on those results. This yields richer and more engaging content for all of our audiences and is not an unreasonable infringement on the rights and freedoms of the individual BBC audience members.

Retaining your information

The BBC will retain your personal data for a period of two years following collection - for internal and external audit purposes consistent with industry standards, unless a longer retention period is required by law. After which your personal data will be deleted.

Sharing your information

The BBC works with our approved third-party providers who help us to provide some of our services. We currently use third-party data provider to facilitate the telephone and online voting systems. These partners only use your personal data on behalf of the BBC and not independently of the BBC. We ensure that our providers have all entered into an appropriate contract, which ensures they cannot do anything with your personal data except as we have instructed them to do so.

We will not share your personal data with any other third parties unless required or permissible by the law.

Your rights and more information

You have rights under data protection law. You can request a copy of the personal data BBC stores about you.

You have the right to ask for the personal data we collect about you to be deleted however there are limitations and exceptions to this right which may entitle the BBC to refuse your request.

In certain circumstances, you have the right to restrict the processing of your personal data or to object to the processing of your personal data.

You have the right to ask that we transfer the personal data to you or to another organisation, in certain circumstances.

You can contact our Data Protection Officer if you have questions or you wish to find out more details about your rights, please visit the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy.

If you have a concern about the way the BBC has handled your personal data, you can raise your concern with the supervisory authority in the UK, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) https://ico.org.uk/ external-link .

Updating this privacy notice

We will revise the privacy notice if there are significant changes to how we use your personal data.

WORLD SPORT STAR OF THE YEAR AWARD

This award goes to the world sport star whose sporting achievements have most captured the public's imagination during 2022.

The award is not open to those sportspeople who qualify for the main BBC Sports Personality of the Year award under its qualification criteria (see above).

The Panel will decide this year's winner, based on reaching a consensus view. If a consensus view cannot be reached, then the Panel will be asked to vote. In the event of a tied vote, the chairperson's decision is binding.

COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD

This award goes to the coach who has made the biggest impact on sport in the UK during 2022.

For the purpose of this award, the term 'coach' includes roles such as managers, coaches, trainers and performance directors.

The Panel will decide the winner for the Coach of the Year award based on reaching a consensus view. If a consensus view cannot be reached, then the Panel will be asked to vote. In the event of a tied vote, the chairperson's decision is binding.

The winner will be announced during the live programme on Wednesday 21 December 2022.

TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD

This award goes to the team in a sporting discipline, individual sport or sporting event that has achieved the most notable performance during 2022.

The team must have significant UK interest or involvement.

The Panel will decide the winner for the Team of the Year award based on reaching a consensus view. If a consensus view cannot be reached, then the Panel will be asked to vote. In the event of a tied vote, the chairperson's decision is binding.

The winner will be announced during the live programme on Wednesday 21 December 2022.

YOUNG SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

This award goes to the outstanding young sportsperson aged 17 or under on 1 January 2022.

Young sportspeople are eligible to win the award if they are citizens of the UK or all three of the following criteria apply:

• they play a significant amount of their sport in the UK; and

• their core achievements that year were achieved in the UK, and not with a national team (in which case they would more likely qualify for the World Sport Star of the Year award); and

• they are residents in the UK.

The YSPOTY Panel meet to shortlist the contenders. They select the top three contenders to and also decide a winner by secret ballot and the final vote is independently verified.

The panel includes two representatives from the Youth Sport Trust, a young Blue Peter 'guest' judge, Blue Peter presenter, key sporting talent and three senior members of the production team from BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The winner will be announced during the live programme on Wednesday 21 December 2022.

The young judge selected by Blue Peter will be done so using the following criteria:

The applicant will have been successful in their application for a Blue Peter Sport Badge 2022 and the quality of the Sport Badge application may also be taken into consideration.

The quality of the answer to the question, "Why would you be a great judge for Young Sports Personality of the Year 2022?" will be assessed. The answer must demonstrate a passion for sport, show why they are good at making decisions and be all their own work. If there is any reasonable doubt about this, the application will not be considered.

In a phone interview the candidates will be assessed on their suitability for the role, confidence in a judging situation and ability to deal with the task and appearing on camera.

Being part of the panel that decides who wins Young Sports Personality of the Year 2022 is a responsible role, the young judge will need to be confident working with adults and making informed decisions.

HELEN ROLLASON AWARD

This is a special BBC award recognising outstanding achievement in the face of adversity. It is decided by senior management in BBC Sport.

The recipient of the award will be announced either in advance of, or during the live programme on Wednesday 21 December 2022.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

This award honours someone who has made a major impact on the world of sport during their lifetime. It is decided by senior management in BBC Sport.

The recipient of the award will be announced either in advance of, or during the live programme on Wednesday 21 December 2022.

BBC SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR UNSUNG HERO AWARD 2022

Nominations closed on 30 October 2022.

The award rules and privacy notice can be found by clicking here.

How is the award decided?

Your Unsung Heroes are judged by a panel of experts from the community sport and volunteer sector and BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

A shortlist of eight go to a final judging panel of current and former sports stars and people active in sports volunteering.

The winner will be announced live at the Sports Personality of the Year Awards, which will take place on Wednesday, 21 December at MediaCityUK in Salford.