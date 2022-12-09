Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

A shortlist of three contenders has been named for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

Skateboarder Sky Brown, gymnast Jessica Gadirova and diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix are the candidates.

A panel selected 10 outstanding young people from a longlist before narrowing that down to a top three.

The winner will be announced at the Sports Personality show, which takes place in Salford on 21 December from 18:45 GMT and will be live on BBC One.

Sky Brown

Age: 14 Sport: Skateboarding

Achievements: X Games - gold; Dew Tour - gold.

Brown won the Young Sports Personality award in 2021 after taking bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

She has enjoyed another strong year, successfully defending her X Games title with a trick-laden performance against stiff competition.

Brown's fall-free run included a handstand on the vert ramp and two clean 540 spins.

She also took gold in Des Moines on the Dew Tour, beating Olympic champion Sakura Yosozumi.

Jessica Gadirova

Age: 18 Sport: Gymnastics

Achievements: World Championships - gold (floor), silver (team), bronze (all-around); European Championships - gold (floor), silver (team).

A rising star of British gymnastics, Gadirova claimed floor gold on the final day of the World Championships.

That was her third medal at the event in Liverpool having also won silver in the team event and a historic bronze in the all-around competition.

Gadirova became the first British woman to win a world all-around medal and only the fifth British gymnast to be an individual world champion.

She also took floor gold and team silver at the European Championships.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix

Age: 18 Sport: Diving

Achievements: Commonwealth Games - two golds (10m platform, 10m mixed synchro), silver (10m synchro); European Championships - two golds (10m platform, 10m synchro), bronze (team); World Championships - bronze (team).

Spendolini-Sirieix, the Young Sports Personality in 2020, enjoyed an outstanding year as she took medals at all three of the major meets.

At the World Championships, she secured bronze and was only one point away from a silver.

Three medals came at the Commonwealth Games with Team England, winning by more than 20 points in the 10m platform final and taking a second gold in the 10m mixed synchro alongside Noah Williams, plus a team bronze.

She also won golds at the European Championships in the 10m platform and 10m synchro, together with a bronze in the team event.

Panel decides shortlist

The judging panel consisted of Euro 2022 winner Ellen White, Olympic champion gymnast Max Whitlock, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Robinson and representatives from Blue Peter, BBC Sport and the Youth Sport Trust.

For voting criteria on all awards please visit bbc.co.uk/sport/sports-personality.

The 10 athletes (including the final three) shortlisted were:

Rehan Ahmed - cricket

Ben Bartram - wheelchair tennis

Sky Brown - skateboarding

Alice Capsey - cricket

Jessica Gadirova - gymnastics

Chelsea Hudson - goalball

Rico Lewis - football

Jayda Pechova - netball

Toby Roberts - sport climbing

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix - diving