Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

The 2022 BBC Sports Personality of the Year will be held at MediaCityUK in Salford on Wednesday, 21 December.

Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding will present the 69th edition of the show live on BBC One.

The show will celebrate 12 months of incredible sporting action, including England's Euro 2022 win.

This year has also seen a record number of medals won by home nations at the Commonwealth Games as well as women's curling gold at the Winter Olympics.

But more is still to come, including two Rugby League World Cups, the women's Rugby World Cup, and the men's football World Cup.

Tennis player Emma Raducanu was voted the 2021 winner after ending Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam singles champion with her victory at the US Open.

Director of Sport, Barbara Slater, said: "The BBC is the home of major sporting events and has brought key moments from a huge year to audiences across the UK.

"We will be truly spoiled for choice for contenders and can't wait to celebrate the year's achievements in December."

The categories for 2022 will include: BBC Sports Personality of the Year; World Sport Star of the Year; Helen Rollason award; Young Sports Personality of the Year; Unsung Hero; Coach of the Year; Team of the Year; and the Lifetime Achievement award.

Nominations for the BBC Unsung Hero award will open on 30 September.